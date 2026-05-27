Female high school teacher accused of committing child sex crimes against 6 teens

A Georgia teacher has been accused of committing child sex crimes against six teenagers, according to multiple reports.

Maris Nichols — a 25-year-old biology teacher at Alexander High School in Douglas County — was arrested May 8.

'The alleged behavior is unacceptable and violates the professional standards all employees are required to uphold.'

WSB-TV reported that Nichols was charged last week with multiple counts of child molestation, improper sexual contact by an employee, grooming of a minor for sexual offense, and one count of tampering with evidence.

A judge set Nichols' bond at $74,000.

The judge ordered Nichols to remain under house arrest except for medical appointments, religious services, and legal consultations. The Times-Georgian reported that Nichols also must wear an ankle monitor, undergo a mental evaluation, avoid contact with minors not related to her, and stay away from the school.

The Times-Georgian obtained arrest warrants saying Nichols had sex with a student in a closet next to her classroom between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. on April 23.

According to court documents obtained by WAGA-TV, Nichols also had sex with the same student inside a Hummer off campus in Douglasville.

Investigators added that Nichols allegedly sent nude photos and videos of herself to multiple students, including videos of herself masturbating with a sex toy during live video chats with at least two teens under 16, WAGA reported.

The arrest warrant said Nichols had sex with another student in the back seat of his truck at a golf club.

Nichols also sent explicit messages to two male students that detailed sexual acts she wanted performed on her, according to the arrest warrant.

The warrant added that a female student received videos containing nudity from the teacher, who also urged the student to watch the "Fifty Shades of Grey" movies before asking to discuss the salacious films.

The New York Post reported that Nichols instructed one of the teens to whom she sent sexual messages to delete their communications.

RELATED: Female elementary teacher, 25, turned in by husband for alleged sexual misconduct against underage student: Court docs

In a letter sent to parents that Fox News obtained, the Douglas County School System noted that it's "deeply troubled" by the accusations.

The school system launched an internal investigation "upon learning of the alleged misconduct" and has cooperated with state and local law enforcement in their investigations.

"The alleged behavior is unacceptable and violates the professional standards all employees are required to uphold," the letter stated, adding that it can't provide additional information regarding the allegations.

School officials did not reveal if any disciplinary action had been taken against Nichols or if she had been terminated. But she was not listed Wednesday among the staff on the high school's website.

During Nichols' bond hearing earlier this month, her attorney Christy Draper said the case was an "unfortunate situation."

"She is a solid member of this community. She's never even had a speeding ticket before," Draper said, according to the Times-Georgian. "This is not your typical person that you see in these kinds of situations."

"The truth is eventually going to come out," Draper added. "It's going to show that this alleged victim is more the perpetrator of this situation. This is a lot more technical and a lot more complex than what meets the eye."

However, a prosecuting attorney called the defense attorney's allegations "egregious," the Times-Georgian reported.

Draper gave a statement to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that read:

As this matter is currently under active investigation, we will not provide a detailed comment at this time. We are fully committed to getting to the bottom of these allegations and ensuring that every relevant fact is brought forward.

The arrest warrant did not specify the ages of the alleged victims but did note they all were teenagers.

Nichols was hired as a teacher at Alexander High School in May 2023.

WAGA reported that Nichols also has been a "player personnel director" for the high school football program.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!