Notorious race-baiting Democrat suffers stunning upset

Establishment Republicans are not the only ones who have suffered stunning electoral upsets lately.

After more than two decades in Congress, Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) lost the Democratic primary runoff on Tuesday to Rep. Christian Menefee (D-Texas), a man not only 40 years Green's junior but who just took his seat in Congress a few months ago.

'The President of the United States is a racist, a bigot, a misogynist, as well as an invidious prevaricator.'

Texas Republicans can take credit for forcing a contest between two sitting Democratic congressmen. After the Texas congressional district map was redrawn, the 9th district suddenly became much redder, compelling Green to seek the 18th district seat currently occupied by Menefee.

Neither Menefee nor Green managed to crest the 50% of the vote needed to win the Democratic primary outright on March 3. Menefee eked out a slight edge over Green that night, 46% to 44%.

By contrast, the primary runoff on Tuesday was a blowout in which Menefee trounced Green nearly 70% to 30%. The outcome was so unexpected that NBC News chief data analyst Steve Kornacki called it "jarring."

Menefee was gracious in victory, stating, "Congressman Green, brother, I want to give you your flowers. I want to thank you for your service to people across Houston and Harris County."

Green claimed the loss would mark the move "to another chapter in life," adding, "I plan to continue to have a career associated with service."

RELATED: Rep. Al Green forced into runoff with candidate half his age after failing to get 50% of Democratic primary vote

Rep. Christian Menefee and other Democrats; Nathan Posner/Anadolu/Getty Images

The extent to which Green has "served" his constituents in Texas since he was first elected in 2004 is a matter of debate. Even the Houston Chronicle acknowledged that Green is not necessarily as well known for "shepherding high-profile legislation" as he is for building "influence through seniority and committee assignments."

At the national level, Green, a former president of the Houston chapter of the NAACP, is probably best known for his race-based activism and anti-Trump animus.

"The President of the United States is a racist, a bigot, a misogynist, as well as an invidious prevaricator," he railed in July 2019. "To say that Donald John Trump is unfit for the Office of the President of the United States is an understatement."

Since Trump began his first term in office in 2017, Green has introduced or co-sponsored articles of impeachment against him at least four times. Green has also been forcefully removed from each of Trump's last two State of the Union addresses, most recently back in February, when he carried a sign that read, "Black people aren't apes!"

Trump is not the only racist Republican in Green's eyes. Green has also leveled accusations of racism against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Tennessee Rep. Diana Harshbarger, and all the Texas state lawmakers, including Gov. Greg Abbott, who helped redraw the congressional map.

The 18th District of Texas is deep blue, and Menefee is expected to coast through the general election in November against Ronald Whitfield, who secured the Republican nomination in March after earning just 4,500 total votes.

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