Female elementary teacher, 25, turned in by husband for alleged sexual misconduct against underage student: Court docs

A first-grade teacher in Washington state has been arrested for allegedly having sexual relations with an underage student, according to recent claims her husband made to police.

The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that 25-year-old Mackenzie Naught was arrested May 10.

'He said she started to ''get handsy,'' and they had sex inside his truck and in the bed of the truck. He then dropped her off at about 4 a.m. near her house.'

Naught was charged with first-degree sexual misconduct with a minor.

Naught had been an employee of the St. John School District.

Police said they "received information about an alleged inappropriate relationship between a student and the employee."

"Following an initial investigation, deputies developed probable cause supporting the allegations," the statement read.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and that "all parties involved are cooperating with the investigation."

The Spokesman-Review obtained court records saying Naught's husband informed police on May 9 that his wife of four years had confessed to him that she had sex with a teen on one occasion.

The husband had screenshots to prove his wife had been sexually active with the teenager, court documents also said.

According to the husband, the teen admitted to the illicit encounter in a voice call and through Snapchat messages, court docs said.

The husband told police he had known the teen for years and was friends with the boy's family. The Spokesman-Review reported that Naught initially told deputies she never had sex with the teen.

According to court records, the alleged victim informed police that Naught was "being flirty" and that she attempted to persuade him to meet her. The teen initially felt weird about meeting Naught but eventually decided to see the teacher.

The Spokesman-Review reported, "He picked her up at about 2:15 a.m. in his truck down the street from her house. She asked him where the 'little spot' was they could go, he told deputies."

The news outlet added that "she suddenly kissed him. He said she started to 'get handsy,' and they had sex inside his truck and in the bed of the truck. He then dropped her off at about 4 a.m. near her house."

The Spokesman-Review, citing court documents, added that Naught said she knew the boy was 16, but that he is "like one of their friends."

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According to court documents, Naught apologized and said she knew the situation was wrong and instructed the teen not to tell anyone.

Naught had been a teacher at St. John Elementary since September; the teenager is a junior at St. John-Endicott High School, according to court docs.

Superintendent Tina Strong said in a statement, "At this time, St. John School District is aware of allegations involving a district employee that are currently being reviewed by law enforcement."

"The employee has been placed on leave and will not be on campus during this process," Strong wrote. "The district is cooperating fully with the appropriate authorities and will also be conducting its own investigation into the allegations."

Strong continued, "Our priority continues to be the safety, well-being, and support of our students and school community."

"We understand situations like this can create concern, questions, and emotions throughout a small community, and we ask that everyone approach this matter with care and respect while the appropriate process unfolds," Strong continued. "We also expect staff to continue maintaining the highest level of professionalism during this time."

Naught appeared in Whitman County Superior Court.

Neither the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office nor the St. John School District immediately responded to Blaze News' requests for comment.

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