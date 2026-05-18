Will Trump finally get 'Rush Hour 4'? Brett Ratner's Air Force One trip a good sign

Hollywood director Brett Ratner was aboard Air Force One on Tuesday, making the trip to China on the Trump administration's dime.

Ratner, who helmed and produced recent first lady biopic "Melania," was spotted on the overseas flight by a member of the traveling press pool.

'Brett Ratner is traveling on Air Force One. Just spoke to him.'

According to New York Post reporter Emily Goodin, Ratner made the trip as part of a delegation including Elon Musk and outgoing Apple CEO Tim Cook. In addition to his diplomatic duties, he also intended to scout locations for "Rush Hour 4," a sequel the president himself has taken pains to encourage.

RELATED: Sara Gonzales EXPOSES Chinese-linked day care allegedly selling H-1B visas — and Texas AG responds with lawsuit

- YouTube

Power 'Hour'

According to Ratner's spokesperson, this will be the first time the director has filmed in China, and "Rush Hour 4" will start shooting in 2027.

Blaze News reported in November that President Trump had been urging Paramount founder David Ellison to bring back "raucous comedies" and classic action-style movies.

While Trump enthused over the likes of Jean-Claude Van Damme's 1988 "Bloodsport," he also clamored for a fourth installment of the Jackie Chan/Chris Tucker "Rush Hour" franchise. "Rush Hour 3" was released in 2007.

RELATED: California mayor abruptly RESIGNS — after admitting to spying for China

China whirl

Although Ratner had previously shopped around a new "Rush Hour" pic, his #MeToo era cancellation — after six women accused him of sexual misconduct in 2017 — allegedly made Paramount leery of working with him.

Once an A-list action director, Ratner's career has since cooled. "Melania" is his first film since producing true-crime thriller "Georgetown" in 2019.

The White House did not respond to Blaze News' request for comment regarding Ratner accompanying the delegation.

Other executives who made the trip reportedly included Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman, General Electric CEO Larry Culp, and Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!