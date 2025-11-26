Trump personally requested the revival of an iconic movie franchise — and now it's happening

Just days after it was reported that President Donald Trump was pushing for the revival of classic 1980s and 1990s movies, Paramount is now making the president's dream a reality.

Trump ally Larry Ellison's control over Paramount — and its giant film library that includes "Titanic" and "Saving Private Ryan" — is the key connection.

'Cancel culture stopped them dead in their tracks.'

According to Semafor, Trump has been pushing to bring back what were described as the "raucous comedies" and action movies of decades past, and has shown passion for titles like Jean-Claude Van Damme's generational martial arts movie, 1988's "Bloodsport."

That isn't the first title to be resuscitated by Paramount, however. Rather, the president has reportedly personally asked Paramount to revive the buddy cop film "Rush Hour," from director Brett Ratner, starring comedian Chris Tucker and action star Jackie Chan.

As of Tuesday, it seems Paramount is ready to get the ball rolling on "Rush Hour 4" nearly two decades since the last release.

Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan. Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The studio is now in the works to distribute the sequel, according to Variety, which also reported that Trump requested the franchise's return. Paramount will release the movie theatrically but will not be marketing or financing it, while Warner Bros.' New Line Cinema will get a percentage of box office revenue; they backed the original production and sequels.

Variety also reported that director Ratner and the "Rush Hour" producers shopped the new film around to different studios, but cancel culture stopped them dead in their tracks, with other Hollywood execs not wanting to be attached to Ratner's name.

Ratner, who recently directed a documentary on Melania Trump, hasn't done a feature film since 2014's "Hercules" starring Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson.

Ratner was accused of a whole slew of sex crimes in October 2017 as part of the Me Too movement that saw at least six women launch accusations at him.

This resulted in Warner Bros. severing ties with the "X-Men: The Last Stand" director.

Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker. Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The three "Rush Hour" films, released in 1998, 2001, and 2007, vaulted both Chan and Tucker from their specific genres into the mainstream and grossed over $500 million against a combined budget of around $263 million. Internationally, the films grossed almost another $400 million.

Throughout the 1990s, Tucker had been a successful stand-up comedian and starred in movies like "Friday" and "The Fifth Element" before landing the iconic role.



Chan had already starred in dozens of action films, but his popularity was on the rise in the United States in 1990s, with "Supercop" and "Rumble in the Bronx" gaining cult status, before "Rush Hour" took him to new heights.

