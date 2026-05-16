LIP SERVICE: Pedro Pascal demands goodbye kiss from departing 'Late Night' host Colbert

Get a room, you two!

The collective fawning over Stephen Colbert’s CBS exit has reached a barf-bag level of nausea. And it’ll get worse up until his final May 21 telecast. But no one will top Pedro Pascal’s ode to the far-left host.

Say what you will about Pratt, but he's hardly out of touch with his potential constituents. The former reality star's home was wiped out by the Palisades Fire.

The star of “The Mandalorian and Grogu” visited “The Late Show” this week and demanded something special from Colbert.

A kiss.

Yes, a grown man planted a firm kiss on the lips of the soon-to-be-ex host. Now, Pascal hasn’t said anything about his sexual preferences to date. Colbert is a straight married man.

Make it make sense and/or, is this any way to market a movie?

The buss was a baffling blend of cringe and bizarre behavior. Much like “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” for that matter ...

Troy boy

The most intriguing director in Hollywood is in damage-control mode, and his next movie doesn’t hit theaters until July 17.

Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” is one of the year’s most anticipated films. And why not? All-star cast (Damon! Hathaway! Pattinson! Zendaya!), classic source material, and a director coming off the Oscar-winning “Oppenheimer.”

The tickets practically sell themselves. So what’s the problem?

For starters, the project cast Lupita Nyong’o, a beautiful Oscar winner in a role that may be another example of DEI-style casting. She’ll play Helen of Troy in the film, a role previously played by Caucasian actors (Elizabeth Taylor, Diane Kruger, and Rossana Podestà). Race-blind casting is increasingly common, and it can be distracting in some historical projects.

Elliot Page, a trans performer, is also in the film, but the role in question is still unclear.

Those two casting choices have stirred a potentially woke attack against “The Odyssey,” sight unseen. And naturally, anyone who craves authentic film casting is immediately dubbed a racist by the legacy media.

Nolan already addressed another casting question, explaining that he hired rapper Travis Scott to play a bard in the film to honor how this story was passed on via oral poetry. That’s akin to rap, he argued.

Now, Nolan is prepping for a “60 Minutes” interview this weekend.

It’s not a shock to see actors and directors do press for a project, but that usually happens a week or two before the release date. Nolan’s oh-so-early press tour suggests culture war damage control is afoot ...

RELATED: This underdog candidate's app will expose the politicians to blame for LA's shocking filth

Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Pratt fall

Whoopi Goldberg sunk to a new low this week, no small feat.

It seems like every episode of “The View” finds the Oscar-winner beclowning herself anew. This time, she slammed L.A. mayoral hopeful Spencer Pratt in her de facto style — lots of meandering attacks but little substance.

That’s Whoopi being Whoopi. And honestly, not a big deal in our noisy media age.

This part of her commentary, though, deserves special attention:

I don't know what qualifies as the right way to be a politician, but what I do know is they have to be the people who understand what people are going through. And if you don't understand what people are going through, in the way they're going through it, when you're talking about communities, whole communities that have been burned out, whole groups, legacies that are gone.

Say what you will about Pratt, but he's hardly out of touch with his potential constituents. The former reality star's home was wiped out by the Palisades Fire, and he blames Mayor Karen Bass for the city’s incompetent response to the blaze. The home, like so many others, has not been rebuilt. Blame permit woes, insurance issues, and government bureaucracy on steroids.

It’s why the former reality-show star got into the race in the first place. To paraphrase the tagline for “Jaws IV,” “This time, it’s personal.” Tell that to Goldberg.

We’d say it’s her dumbest rant yet, but there’s always next week ...

License to cast

Remember the countless stories saying so and so actor was the leading choice to play 007 in the next James Bond film?

Rumors. Clickbait. Nothing more.

Now, finally, Amazon (which now pulls the franchise’s strings) has announced the search for the next superspy has officially begun. That’s five years after Daniel Craig’s fifth and final Bond adventure, “No Time to Die.”

The good news? “Dune” director Denis Villeneuve will be behind the camera. A great choice, full stop.

The bad news?

The next few dozen stories on the next Bond will likely include more rumors, not fact. And to be certain, some internet troll will claim that Page is the front-runner for the iconic part. And the social media outrage machine will click into overdrive, ignoring the fact that no studio in its right mind would make such a move.

Bet on it.