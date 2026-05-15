Jack Osbourne takes message to Capitol Hill: Celebrities need to 'keep their mouth shut' about politics

Jack Osbourne made it clear that he has no desire to chat about politics with the paparazzi.

Osbourne was spotted at the Capitol with his mother, Sharon, on Friday as they honored his late father, Ozzy, who passed away in 2025. As he was about to leave, the 40-year old was approached by a reporter eager to get his take on current events.

'Then be a politician, don't be an entertainer.'

Osbourne immediately shut down the conversation

"You know what, I think celebrities just need to keep their mouth shut," the Brit-American said.

'Entertain the people'

In case it wasn't clear, Osbourne put it more succinctly into an order of operations for celebrities: "Make entertainment, entertain the people, shut the f**k up."

The Aussie reporter persisted, asking why Osbourne didn't think he should use his platform to get across a "big opinion" that could "change hearts and minds."

Osbourne's simple response? If that's what you want, "Be a politician, don't be an entertainer."

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Osbourne famiily, 2003. SGranitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Trump 'Train'

Osbourne clearly takes after his cantankerous old man. While the elder Osbourne criticized the war in Iraq under the George W. Bush administration and spoke out against his native UK's decision to leave the European Union, for the most part he focused on his showbiz career.

Even after the former Black Sabbath frontman asked the Trump campaign to stop using his song "Crazy Train" at rallies, the two remained on good terms, with the president leaving the family a condolence voicemail after the singer's death last July.

The Osbournes told TMZ they were on Capitol Hill because Indiana Rep. Victoria Spartz (R) had entered Ozzy Osbourne's biography into the Congressional Record.

Spartz shared her "deepest sympathies" with the family last year, calling Ozzy a "true pioneer of heavy metal and an enduring symbol of the rebellious, freedom-loving spirit that resonates across our nation and throughout the world."

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Osbourne family, 2002. Scott Gries/ImageDirect/Getty Images

Fed up

Along with ruling out a future in politics, Osbourne noted that he and his mother had a "beautiful day" in D.C.

He added, "It made us miss [my father]. He would have loved it. He would have been truly honored to be a part of this today."

Osbourne is part of a growing trend of celebrities who want very little to do with politics. This includes rocker Gene Simmons, who had nearly exactly the same message as Osbourne in March when he told liberal celebrities to "'shut the f**k up."

In fact, actor Jamie Kennedy shared similar sentiments when speaking with Osbourne on his podcast in February, when he criticized woke celebrities for calling the United States fascist.

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