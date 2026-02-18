'Shut the f**k up!' Actor Jamie Kennedy slams Hollywood's hypocrisy over ICE

Celebrities should not be claiming they live under fascism while attending a film festival with a private security detail, actor Jamie Kennedy stated this week.

Kennedy, a staple in Hollywood who has starred in the "Scream" franchise and made appearances in hit shows like "Entourage," called out Hollywood celebrities over their constant description of the United States as an authoritarian state.

'Let's adhere to the laws of what we have, right? Get rid of criminals.'

Kennedy hopped on to Tuesday's episode of the "Trying Not To Die" podcast hosted by Jack Osbourne, son of late rockstar Ozzy Osbourne.

A self-proclaimed "tired" Kennedy said he has become fed up with Hollywood elites preaching against Immigration and Customs Enforcement from exotic locations.

"People are protesting ICE. OK. And I understand the situation is, it's a crazy situation. But when you have actors from the red carpet of an award show at the Beverly Hilton — I'm talking about all of them — and they're on there saying all of this stuff about, 'We're under a fascist regime. We're in authoritarianism,' bro!" Kennedy exclaimed in disbelief. "It's insanity."

Kennedy pointed to celebrities at film festivals who are heckling from behind the safety of armed guards.

"You can't say you're under authoritarian rule when you're literally being authoritarian. You can't say from the f**king back of, like, 20 MMA Secret Service agents that are protecting you."

Osbourne jumped in, adding that if the celebrities were actually living under "an authoritarian government," they "wouldn't be able to say" their piece.

The 55-year-old Kennedy begged celebrities to "get on the front lines" and away from the Sundance Film Festival if they care so much about current events. He was likely referencing Hollywood elites making extreme statements about ICE in January, which included actor Edward Norton comparing the agency to the "gestapo."

The Sundance attendees even broke from their festivities for a 10-minute protest at one point.

"You're protesting the people that are trying to, in theory, they're basically just trying to get rid of the criminals. Is it a perfect system? No! But I'm not there. But basically, let's adhere to the laws of what we have, right? Get rid of criminals."

Kennedy wondered how certain celebrities could justify calling the police when they are in danger since they are consistently denigrating law enforcement.

"What I'm just saying is, like, people haven't got a taste of the whole world to understand how good we have it in this country," Kennedy added. He then asked celebrities to "shut the f**k up!"

Immigration and documentation

Citing a recent poll, Osbourne said that over 60% of Americans are in favor of how ICE is operating, in spite of what "the news is throwing" at them. "It's definitely more than that," Osbourne said, revealing the polling was from a left-wing source.

After showcasing extensive knowledge in law enforcement and firearms, Osbourne came out against illegal immigration, saying "absolutely" to the idea that a swath of criminals were let in during the Biden administration, when millions of immigrants poured across the border illegally.

Osbourne, originally from London, said he did not think it was fair for illegal immigrants to skip the process he and others have gone through. This included a lengthy visa process, 10 years with a green card, and a citizenship test, he explained.

Hollywood homeless

The two men spent significant time discussing the conditions of Los Angeles and Hollywood, particularly as it pertains to taxation and homelessness.

"There's not just bodies in the street, bro. It looks like they're dead," Kennedy explained, adding that he has seen people using heroin in broad daylight.

"We have to use common sense because the psychos have taken over," he said.

Osbourne shared his own stories, saying that his children go to a school that is mere feet from a homeless encampment under a bridge that he has complained about numerous times. The podcaster was baffled at the conditions near the school due to the sheer amount he pays in taxes.

"No one's going to change," he said of California's elites. "And it comes down to the fires. Didn't the fires teach you that?"

Osbourne then offered the following conclusion about woke celebrities: "Half these people at the f**king awards, all their houses burned to the ground because of f**king stupid people in charge," yet they are still playing along.

