Brave Hollywood stars hit Sundance red carpet in defiance of ICE 'gestapo' terror

A Hollywood star's job is never easy. And it's especially hard in today's political climate, when "gestapo"-like law enforcement arrests people whose only crime is being in our country illegally.

Such is the grim report from this year's Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

'An illegal army is being mounted against US citizens.'

'What are we gonna do?'

Take actor Ed Norton. What was supposed to be a lighthearted chat about his new polyamory sex comedy, "The Invite," with co-stars Seth Rogen and Olivia Wilde soon turned decidedly dark as the specter of Trump's immigration policy loomed.

"These days it's, like, 'What are we gonna do about masked gestapo shooting American citizens?'" Norton said.

"Have you found an answer?" actor Seth Rogen laughed.

"We are sitting here talking about movies while an illegal army is being mounted against U.S. citizens," Norton responded.

"Yep," Wilde agreed.

ICE to meet you

The harrowing discussion petered out after about 30 seconds, with the celebrities gamely returning to the discussion of their craft.

However, Wilde's "ICE OUT" lapel button, paired with a laid-back prep ensemble of striped button-down, gray sweatshirt and white barrel-cut jeans — and finished off with a baggy denim jacket in a playful nod to the "Canadian tuxedo" — remained a haunting reminder of what was at stake.

The previous day, Wilde sported the same button on her very on-trend red-carpet ensemble of black "naked dress" — its sheer lace bodice featuring a sweetheart neckline, visible bra cups, and thin straps. The button was pinned high on the bodice, ensuring it remained visible above the neckline.

Actress 'horrified'

Wilde, whose floor-length dress flared slightly before giving way to a thigh-high slit trimmed in matching lace, elaborated on her message to the Associated Press.

"I'm horrified by this string of murders that we are somehow legitimizing and normalizing," Wilde said. "And I think Americans are all horrified. I think it's insane and hideous."

"It's really difficult to be here and to be celebrating something so joyous and beautiful and positive when we know what's happening on the streets," she added.

"Americans are out on the streets marching and demanding justice, and we're there with them. And if we can do anything with our platforms, you know, we can speak out and demand that ICE get out," she said, echoing the two-word phrase emblazoned on her button.

Boots on the ground

Elsewhere at the festival, Natalie Portman turned heads with her Luna black zip boots from Moon Boot ($250), the perfect complement to her cozy sweater-and-jeans look. But as with Wilde, all eyes were on her "ICE OUT" button.

The "Star Wars" star minced no words when criticizing the Trump administration's policies, suggesting that it was the "worst" approach to the problem of illegal immigration, instead of the "best."

"What they're doing is really the worst of the worst of humanity," she told Deadline. "And then we have the best of humanity for the way people are showing up for each other."

