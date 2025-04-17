Actresses Olivia Munn and Olivia Wilde mock all-female trip to space: 'Is it historic that you guys are going on a ride?'

Actress Olivia Munn called out the recent all-female space crew for "gluttonous" spending after the celebrity-laden event was glorified as a landmark achievement for women.

An all-female celebrity crew went into what is technically considered space this week and was publicized as a benefit for "humankind."

The New Shepard program, launched by Blue Origin under Jeff Bezos, sent an all-women flight (NS-31) into what is generally considered the boundary between Earth and outer space. Crew members included singer Katy Perry, CBS host Gayle King, activist Amanda Nguyen, scientist Aisha Bowe, filmmaker Kerianne Flynn, and Bezos' fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, who was responsible for the crew's selection.

The publicity stunt was even heralded by former astronaut Mae Jemison, who claimed the mission was about expanding the perspective of who is involved in space travel. The 68-year-old also made sure to correct a CBS host's usage of the term "mankind" and reinforced the use of "humankind," further bringing a feminist angle to the trip.

'What are they gonna do up there that has made it better for us down here?'

The alleged feat did not impress everyone, though. Actress Olivia Munn went off on the participants for rubbing such an expensive trip in the face of average Americans.

"What are they doing?" Munn asked while co-hosting "Today With Jenna & Friends."

She continued: “I know this probably isn't the cool thing to say, but there are so many other things that are so important in the world right now."

"I know this is probably obnoxious, but like, it's so much money to go to space, and there's a lot of people who can't even afford eggs," Munn went on, again asking, "What's the point?"

"Is it historic that you guys are going on a ride? I think it’s a bit gluttonous," she added. "What are they gonna do up there that has made it better for us down here?"

While Blue Origin once auctioned off a seat for $28 million, current estimates have such flights ranging between $150,000 and $450,000 per seat, according to People.

To make matters worse, there are currently a number of female astronauts — even some from Blue Origin trips — who are in space or have recently returned from a mission.

At the same time, actress Olivia Wilde took to her Instagram page to mock the trip with a picture of singer Perry kissing the ground upon her return, despite the flight taking only 11 minutes.

"Billion dollars bought some good memes I guess," Wilde wrote.

The self-driving rocket took the celebrities 62 miles above Earth to what is called the Karman line, known internationally as the official boundary of space. The crew experienced approximately four minutes of weightlessness.

Sanchez said that the crew members were going to go up to space to "spread what they felt in different ways."

