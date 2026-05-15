My 1990 World Cup sticker book — and a glimpse of football's simpler past

It was 1990, and I was in my final year of middle school. The Ultimate Warrior had just defeated Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania VI, Bon Jovi was poisoning the airwaves, and bubblegum still held its flavor.

The law of the jungle was merciless. The concrete schoolyard was just a warm-up for the clique wars to come — if you weren’t smoking Marlboro Reds or rocking Nike Air Max 90s, you didn’t stand a chance. If your parents picked you up in the "wrong" car, it was reputational suicide.

Back then, footballers looked like real blokes — sweaty, scruffy, and rough. Take Peter Beardsley: magic on the pitch, but no one was swapping stickers for his smile.

Summer break was just a few weeks away. While everyone else seemed ready to spend six weeks climbing trees, aimlessly riding their bikes from dawn till dusk, staring awkwardly at girls they liked, or searching for dead bodies in the woods, I had other plans.

Fever pitch

That summer, my true obsession was the Italia 90 World Cup sticker album — a glossy shrine to footballing glory, celebrating a tournament set in Italy and far more engrossing than my favorite comics. To top it off, England had an all-star lineup and, for once, stood a good chance of reliving the glory days of ’66, when we routed the Germans. I set myself a a mission worthy of Pelé himself: to fill every page with those adhesive, elusive footballers. Forget superheroes and cliff-hangers — completing that album was the only epic saga that mattered to this 11-year-old boy.

Mark Leech/Offside/Getty Images

Everyone wanted Maradona or one of the coveted shiny stickers. We devised what I can only describe as a unique system of exchange. Forget Wall Street; this was playground economics at its rawest. We would huddle around while each of us cycled through our spares, chanting “got, got, got,” until someone finally shouted, “NEED!”

The true value of a sticker seemed to rise in direct proportion to the volume of that shout — sometimes it seemed like it could be heard in the next city. The whole system was rooted in supply and demand, but deals were sweetened with chocolate, soda, or the promise of a date with someone’s older sister.

Mullet over

The Soviet Union was in its death throes. This was the era before German reunification. Although the Berlin Wall had technically fallen — famously serenaded by "Knight Rider’s" very own power balladeer, David Hasselhoff — Germany still played as West Germany in the World Cup.

For all the horror associated with the communist regime, the most haunting images in my young mind were those notorious mullets — that and the East German female athletes, so heavily doped on steroids that they looked more like men than women.

March Leech/Offside/Getty Images

Flicking through my album, the West German squad looked less like a football team and more like a group of metalheads heading to a Mötley Crüe concert. Still, some of our own lads were sporting that same achy-breaky hair — most famously Chris Waddle, who blasted the ball over the bar in England’s semifinal defeat against West Germany. Proof, if ever it was needed, that mullets make you miss penalties.

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Blokes at work

This tournament’s sticker book hit the shelves at the end of April, ahead of the World Cup kicking off in North America — a whopping 980 stickers for obsessives to collect. The game has changed since those halcyon days — both financially and, perhaps most bizarrely, aesthetically.

Today, pampered millionaire footballers seem to look perma-tanned and Botoxed, more suited to the red carpet than the muddy touchline. Back then, footballers looked like real blokes — sweaty, scruffy, and rough. Take Peter Beardsley: magic on the pitch, but no one was swapping stickers for his smile. For Americans, imagine pulling a Don Mossi Topps card — bags of talent, but not much glamor.

L-R: Peter Beardsley, Don Mossi. Shaun Botterill/Betmann/Getty Images

Patience and hope

Of course, my mission failed spectacularly. I didn’t complete the album in a month. In fact, I never completed it. But maybe that was the point. I belonged to the last generation to grow up without the internet, when patience and hope were virtues and instant gratification had yet to rear its head. Now we’re kept constantly distracted, our attention fought over by algorithms, notifications, and endless scrolling.

Our sticker quests were slow-burn adventures, each new pack a lesson in anticipation, disappointment, and the long game. Trading and collecting weren't just a playground pastime; they were a rite of passage, a physical reminder of a slower world where you couldn’t always have it all, all at once.

I am giving some serious thought to picking up the 2026 album. But this time round, the sticking point isn’t patience; it’s money. With 48 teams and nearly 1,000 stickers to collect, completing the book is now estimated to cost at least £1,000, ($1,400) to complete. As tempting as it is to rekindle my childhood love affair, I may have to sit this one out. Still, I did get the Maradona sticker — maybe not a complete album, but a complete memory.