Special-ed teacher accused of sexually assaulting students in her home, giving them alcohol; 1 victim said he 'felt trapped'

A special-education teacher in Wisconsin faces decades in prison for allegedly sexually assaulting two students and supplying them with alcohol.

The Eau Claire Police Department received a tip from the Eau Claire Area School District regarding a "potential inappropriate relationship between a staff member and a student" on March 25.

'Victim 1 stated that they did "everything sexual you can do with a person.'''

Police said in a statement that officers launched an investigation into Nadia Horn — a 22-year-old special education teacher at North High School in Eau Claire.

According to police records Blaze News obtained, Horn was arrested around 4:15 p.m. March 25.

Police stated, "Through the course of the investigation, multiple victims have been identified."

The criminal complaint obtained by WEAU-TV indicates that Horn was charged with second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years old, two counts of child enticement, and two counts of sexual assault of a child by a person who works or volunteers with children.

If convicted on all counts, Horn could be sentenced to a maximum of 40 years in prison and ordered to pay $100,000 in fines. Horn posted a $15,000 bond and was released from jail March 30.

The criminal complaint states that Horn had sex with a 16-year-old between Jan. 14 and March 25.

Police said Horn transferred the teen into one of her classes in January.

Horn asked the student for his phone number and his Snapchat account, the criminal complaint stated. The alleged victim told Horn that he didn't have a cell phone, the complaint stated.

A detective noted that Horn "purchased a cell phone for a student, and that she had given rides to students outside of school," according to the complaint.

The complaint said the student told investigators that Horn sent him "really revealing" photos, but they were not nude photos.

"Victim 1 stated that Horn would message him during school how she could not wait to see him, and that seeing him made her body feel a 'certain' way," the criminal complaint said.

The student said the teacher picked him up on Jan. 14 and brought him to her apartment. The complaint said the student told police that Horn began lying on him and that he "felt trapped" before they had sex.

"Victim 1 stated that they did 'everything sexual you can do with a person,'" the complaint read.

Police said the teen shared two videos with investigators showing the bedroom of Horn's apartment. The detective confirmed that the video's geolocation shows Horn's apartment building.

RELATED: Special-ed teacher accused of sexually abusing 10-year-old boy almost daily — up to 5 times per day — at elementary school

On March 25, officers visited Horn at her home to interview her. The criminal complaint said an officer asked Horn if she knew why officers were at her home, and she responded, "Yeah, school stuff?"

Horn told officers that she made a mistake by picking up a group of kids from a party, the complaint said. Horn admitted that she purchased an iPhone 14 for the first alleged victim, according to the complaint, but stressed that she did so to help him out.

The complaint claimed Horn said she got close to the teen because he needed support, and she gave him "food and stuff."

"Horn reported that there was a sexual relationship between her and Victim 1," the complaint said. "Horn reported that she thought she had sex with Victim 1 three times."

The complaint noted that Horn told officers, "I made a mistake."

Officers said Horn sent Victim 1 a photo of herself in bed and a photo of a pillow. The complaint said Horn told the student, "There's room for you here."

Horn said she "potentially" sent the student nude photos, according to the complaint.

Police said a second alleged victim is a 16-year-old student at North High School.

The complaint stated, "Horn reported that she had sexual intercourse with Victim 2 at her apartment twice on two separate dates."

Horn told investigators that the second alleged victim "really wanted it" and "it just felt mutual," the complaint said.

Horn confessed that she provided alcohol to the students at her apartment, the complaint said.

Detectives obtained surveillance video from Horn's apartment building, which showed "three teenage males enter the apartment" directly behind a female around 11:15 p.m. on March 15 and then leave the next morning, according to the complaint.

Eau Claire Area School District Superintendent Mike Johnson sent a letter to parents confirming that Horn had been suspended without pay pending the outcome of the legal proceedings.

"Providing a safe, caring environment for your children is our most important responsibility in the Eau Claire Area School District," Johnson said, according to WQOW-TV. "We take this responsibility very seriously."

"Learning about alleged inappropriate conduct by a staff member is deeply troubling for all of us," the statement read. "We kindly request that the school community respect the privacy of our students and their families and refrain from spreading rumors or speculation."

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information relating to this case is urged to contact police at 715-839-4972.

Horn is scheduled to appear in court on May 20.

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