Liz Wheeler: Spencer Pratt’s anti-establishment strategy is a winning one

Reality TV star Spencer Pratt may be running one of the most unconventional political campaigns in recent memory — and according to BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler, that’s exactly why it’s working.

“What Spencer Pratt is doing … I don’t think I’ve ever seen another politician do this,” Wheeler says, explaining that what he’s doing is “removing the stigma of voting Republican for Democrats in L.A. who’ve been hurt by Democrat elected officials.”

“This person’s home was burned down, and this is what he wants to do so that that never happens again. This person sees the financial corruption that’s happening in the city of Los Angeles at the hands of politicians and wants to give that money — that’s your money — back to you,” she says.

“This is next-level political strategy that we don’t see in our country,” she adds.

Wheeler calls Pratt’s strategy “instinct that is not just a gut reaction.”

“This is instinct that’s based on a pre-existing thorough understanding of human nature that you have to provide for people, in order for them to change their minds, the ability to save face,” she says.

Unlike most politicians, Pratt has also identified who the elites are and how he plans to stop them.

“He’s identified the elites: Karen Bass, Nithya Raman, Gavin Newsom. And he’s identified a problem that you are suffering from that was caused by these elites. And he’s saying he’s not running away from the fact that he’s wealthy. He was famous. He’s doing the same thing that Trump did,” Wheeler explains.

“He’s giving people who aren’t just natural Republicans permission to vote for him based on the fact that he’s not necessarily associating himself with the Republican brand,” she continues.

“Spencer Pratt is not trying to appeal to Republicans in Los Angeles. Republicans are already going to vote for Spencer Pratt. He’s trying to appeal to Democrats,” she adds.

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