Florida art teacher fired after video shows her hanging black baby doll in her classroom

Students are claiming emotional trauma from their middle school teacher apparently hanging a black baby doll by an electrical cord from the television in her Florida classroom.

The bizarre incident was caught on video and was widely circulated before the art teacher was fired from the job at Barrington Middle School in Lithia.

'They should not have to sit in the classroom and worry if they're going to see images that can terrorize them for life.'

Nina Williams, the parent of the student who recorded the teacher, wants her to face serious consequences.

"I want her teaching certificate gone," Williams said. "I don't want her to be able to practice in another state. I don't want her to be able to do what she did to my child and the other many children in that classroom to any other children."

Williams posted the video on Tuesday to social media, where it quickly went viral.

"She needs to be charged for it and license removed. Not be around kids at all," said Aracelis Perez, the parent of another student who recorded the teacher throwing the doll away after the hanging.

After much outrage, the district said the teacher had been terminated immediately on Wednesday.

"Our school counselors and administrators will continue to be available to meet with any students at Barrington Middle School who have concerns or need additional support," reads the statement from the district.

Among those outraged was Hillsborough NAACP President Yvette Lewis.

"They should not have to sit in the classroom and worry if they're going to see images that can terrorize them for life," Lewis said. "If you don't know your history, you're bound to repeat it, and it was clear that this teacher did not know the history. Because if you knew your history and you knew what that meant and how it will invoke fear or intimidation to African-Americans, you would have never done it."

Lewis went on to claim that the incident might not have happened if Florida state officials had not removed certain African-American history books from schools.

The teacher, whose name is Karen Savage, did not return requests for comment from WTLV-TV.

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The district said the Florida Department of Education's Office of Professional Practice Services is investigating whether her teaching certificate should be revoked.

WTSP-TV asked the FBI if it was investigating the case, but the agency refused to confirm or disconfirm any investigation.

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