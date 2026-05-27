'Glowing orbs' disclosed in military UFO docs — 10 feet in front of an intelligence official

Newly released Department of War documents shed light on possible aerial capabilities of UFOs.

On Friday morning, the Pentagon announced a document dump of more Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena files, revealing the findings of a current U.S. intelligence official.

'The object then split into two and changed direction.'

The official said that in 2025, he was part of a team sent to investigate unusual noises and sightings of "orb-like" objects near a sensitive U.S. military facility.

"Our mission was to investigate loud thuds heard in the mountains on the test range, which coincided with ... sightings reported over the previous several nights," the government official wrote.

While flying at low altitude in a helicopter, the intelligence officer discovered "a large cave entrance with no visible end in sight," but saw no safe landing spot.

Realizing they were low on fuel, the pilots took him to a prearranged rendezvous point and dropped off one unknown official before heading to a tanker for refueling. Before long, their Joint Operations Center had detected hits on radar, in the same area sightings were made on previous nights.

Using infrared goggles, ground teams soon reported seeing a UAP and described it as "super hot," low to the ground, and moving at high speed.

"The object then split into two and changed direction," the officer said of the ground team's description, but this wouldn't be the only time the unidentified object seemingly performed the unbelievable maneuver.

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Luis Gutierrez/Norte Photo/Getty Images

The officer and the two pilots soon arrived and scanned the area with night-vision goggles, infrared, and the naked eye. The ground team then informed them that the foreign object had risen from the ground and moved within 10 feet of the helicopter before dropping below it and speeding off.

"The pilots observed it through NVGs and saw it split into two as a smaller object emerged before it accelerated out of sight," the officer recalled.

The helicopter allegedly pursued the object, but was unable to match its speed. The officer was later told that several fighter jets in the area were asked to help identify the UAP.

The "close UAP encounters" allegedly lasted over an hour and took place when the helicopter was asked to search a nearby mountain.

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Luke Sharrett/Getty Images

The report's summary said the incident occurred sometime in 2025 and referred to the official encountering unidentified "glowing orbs" both at close range and at a distance.

It further described the object as accelerating away in two different directions. Numerous "higher-altitude" orbs were described as the objects that came close to the helicopter.

Photos are featured along with the report, including ones that allegedly show the object after splitting in two. However, the bulk of the photos are dated as being captured in 1999.

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