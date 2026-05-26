'Anti-clanker': Why millions of people are cheering this android's humiliation

Robots and artificial intelligence may not be as popular as some think, and a new viral video proves it.

An X user is hoping robots do not revolt against him after he posted a video with the caption, "The greatest video I've ever seen."

'The lifeless clanker carcass just laying there.'

The clip stems from an event at an alleged customizable robot store in China, called Future Era.

The Shenzhen, China, event showed a robot wearing a white outfit, grooving on stage in an attempt to mimic Michael Jackson. As one of Jackson's biggest hits — "Billie Jean" — played, the robot glided around, copying the late pop star's dance moves.

About five seconds into the footage, the robot already found itself stumbling over a pair of steps, but it eventually recovered. After struggling with the moonwalk, the humanoid bot attempted to walk up the stairs again, but this time it fell, permanently.

The bot's corpse laid motionless for about 10 seconds as the upbeat music continued to play. The crowd remained completely silent in the dystopian moment until a stagehand approached the bot's lifeless body, grabbed it by the collar, and ceremoniously dragged it off stage.

The video has been viewed over 5.3 million times at the time of this writing.

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"This is the greatest video I’ve ever seen," the caption read. "No notes. The lifeless clanker carcass just laying there. No crowd reaction, anything. Just Billie Jean. Until its lifeless shell is shamefully dragged off. Purely amazing."

Despite the joy the video seemed to bring viewers, at least one person was offended by it, writing on X, "imagine feeling so threatened by a robot you start using newly made slurs against it."

However, the overwhelming sentiment showcased a growing level of robot fatigue, as the fumbling bots are being pushed out into society at a rapid pace around the world. The rising "anti-clanker" movement is showing a greater appetite for violence against machines seemingly designed to replace human beings. Readers have already seen the bots chase wild boars and be welcomed into monk orders, among other bizarre situations.

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CFOTO/Future Publishing/Getty Images

However, this bot — which is likely a Unitree G-1 — is not exactly the technological advancement that China promoted in February. At the time, bots showed advanced martial arts capabilities and choreography in a video that was allegedly free from special effects and was meant to show off new capabilities regarding coordination and fault recovery.

It seems there may be more work to be done, however, after one of the $13,500 robots was defeated by exactly two steps in the viral video.

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