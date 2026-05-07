A 51-inch robot was welcomed into a brotherhood of South Korean monks on Wednesday.

The ceremony was equal parts bizarre and promotional, as the robot was draped in traditional robes and beads before being asked to pledge its allegiance to the order.

'Robot monk, please reply with palms together.'

The new robotic monk was named Gabi during an initiation period for the Joye Order of Korean Buddhism, a group that is allegedly more than 1,200 years old, has governed more than 1,700 temples, and boasts nearly 10 million adherents.

Around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, the monks showed the robot off to the public in the courtyard of Daeungjeon Hall at Jogyesa Temple. As reported by the Korean Herald, the robot was dressed in the traditional robe called the kasaya and joined the monks in prayer for Buddha's birthday.

"Robot monk, please reply with palms together, 'Yes, I will devote myself,'" a voice is heard telling the machine.

"Yes, I will devote myself," it seemingly replied.

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- YouTube

The ceremony is known as the "sugye," a formal initiation that requires one to pledge his devotion to Buddha, his teachings, and the monastic community.

Along with the first-of-its-kind ceremony was the "yeonbi," a ritual practice in which new monks are typically burned with incense on their arms. Instead of burning the robot — which is expensive, around $13,500 — the monks chose instead to place a lotus lantern festival sticker on its arm and prayer beads around its neck.

The five precepts of Buddhism were also modified for the occasion. Typically they include not killing, not stealing, not misusing sex, being honest, and not using intoxicants.

These were amended to include protecting life; refraining from damaging other monks, robots, or property; respecting and obeying humans; and conserving energy by not overcharging. The only rule to remain the same was for the robot to avoid being deceptive.

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Chris Jung/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Unfortunately for the Korean monks, they have welcomed a Chinese robot that is likely capable of spying on them. The Unitree G1 robot, currently the most advanced humanoid bot available to the public, is also capable of a remote takeover.

As Return previously reported, Congress has warned of a "direct national security threat" through Chinese robots.

Research has also showed that Unitree previously pre-installed backdoor access into its G01 robot dogs, which allowed them to surveil their customers across the globe.

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