Trans basketball player dominating French women's league responds to calls to play in WNBA

He's only been a woman for five years, but he's ready to bring his hard-nosed style of play to the WNBA.

Julie Tétart is not just one of the best players in a league in France; the center absolutely dominated the 2025-2026 season in every relevant category.

'It's a childhood dream just like for any female basketball player.'

The Monaco player, who stands at 6'2"-6'3" depending on the source, ran through France's Ligue 2 opponents last season and has since revealed the WNBA would be a welcomed next step.

Fox News' OutKick caught up with the trans-identifying male athlete to ask if the U.S. women's league was a possibility.

"If they contact me, I won't say no. But you have to be realistic: I'm old, and there are far better players than me!" the humble player told the outlet on Monday.

Calls for a WNBA team to sign Tétart have come during the league's ongoing debate over inclusion. After Indiana Fever player Sophie Cunningham said girls should not have to compete with boys, backlash quickly followed from WNBA fans, coaches, and even an owner.

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Valery HACHE/AFP/Getty Images

Multiple WNBA personnel have struggled to separate the idea of barring men from their sport from the rest of their progressive views.

Golden State Valkyries coach Natalie Nakase compared the issue to being criticized for her ethnicity, while Fever head coach Stephanie White said she is not "educated enough from a scientific standpoint" to determine whether the league should allow men.

She added, "I don't ever believe that exclusion is an answer."

Tétart crushing the competition

It would be hard to imagine a more dominant performance than the one the 34-year-old put on last season.

Tétart was the only player in the league to break the 20-points-per-game barrier, averaging 21.2, more than four points ahead of the second-highest scorer.

In rebounding, Tétart averaged a massive 20.2 boards per game, almost double the second-highest rebounder, who averaged 10.9 per game.

Tétart was also fifth in steals per game, while averaging the most successful free throws and free-throw attempts per game, by a mile.

This was all without even being in the top 10 for minutes played per game, for which Tétart was ranked 19th.

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Tétart, who according to the New York Post came out as transgender in October 2021, while telling OutKick that playing in the WNBA would be a dream, seemingly hinted at not wanting to go to the U.S. because of President Donald Trump.

"Obviously, it's a childhood dream just like for any female basketball player, but unfortunately, it's not possible," Tétart said.

"The league, yes. The country, no, haha," Tétart continued. However, when pressed further on the subject, the player simply replied, "I won't say no."

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