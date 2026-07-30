WNBA team co-owner FINED and SUSPENDED for cursing out teen fans of Sophie Cunningham at Seattle game

A WNBA team co-owner who berated and cursed at two teen girls showing support for Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham will be fined and suspended by the league for her behavior.

At the Fever-Storm game in Seattle on Tuesday, the girls wore shirts for the XX-XY brand, which opposes biological males in women's sports, and held up signs thanking Cunningham for speaking out on the issue.

'Truly embarrassing of the co-owner. Unfortunately shows the type of leader she is.'

A woman later identified as Seattle Storm co-owner Celeste Keaton confronted the pair and cursed at them, according to the teens' account of the incident. They said other fans also harassed them and even tried to trip them.

On Thursday, the WNBA confirmed to Yahoo Sports that Keaton would be punished for her actions by being suspended for five games and assessed a fine, though the Yahoo Sports report did not reveal the amount of the fine.

The team's majority owner already quickly apologized after getting backlash online from fans and others who were outraged at the treatment of the teens.

"We are aware one of our co-owners made comments to two fans in attendance at last night's game," Ginny Gilder said in a statement. "We apologize that this happened. Everyone who attends a Storm game deserves to feel welcome, and we remain committed to creating an inclusive environment where every fan is treated with respect."

Cunningham also addressed the controversy in a post on social media.

"I truly believe there is a safe space and love for EVERYBODY. Biological girls, biological boys, trans women, and trans men. Everyone is welcome at my table! You can disagree and still be kind," she wrote.

"Bravo to those girls for standing up for what they believe. You'll be hearing from me soon," she added with a heart emoji. "Yay for gifts."

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She added, "Truly embarrassing of the co-owner. Unfortunately shows the type of leader she is."

Some on social media criticized Cunningham's statement for what they saw as a capitulation to the transgender agenda.

The Indiana Fever defeated the Seattle Storm, 105 to 95.

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