Monty Python's John Cleese backs deportation champion Rupert Lowe, tells off haters: 'Some cultures are better than others'

Anti-woke comedian and writer John Cleese has come out swinging in support of Rupert Lowe, the Restore Britain leader who has become a magnet for leftist abuse over his criticism of mass migration and systemic anti-white racism.

On Sunday, an X user who goes by "The English Crusader" shared an image of Rupert Lowe captioned, "What is the first word that comes into your mind?"

'I am not a racist. I am a culturalist.'

Cleese, a former supporter of the Liberal Democrats, responded, "I trust this man more than any of the other leaders."

Lowe is a member of the British Parliament who departed Nigel Farage's Reform U.K. party early last year on bad terms. He then founded Restore Britain in February as a party "for those who believe that our nation has been hollowed out by weak leadership, broken institutions, and a political class that no longer serves the people."

Although presently nowhere close to having the numbers or the support sufficient to displace Reform or one of the legacy parties in Westminster, Lowe and his party have nevertheless made a significant splash in British politics. According to YouGov, Lowe is the third-most popular public figure in the United Kingdom.

Cleese appears to support Lowe and his party chiefly for its proposed approach to immigration — overwhelmingly the most important issue for Restore Britain voters, recent polling shows.

RELATED: 'I don't care': Meet the man building Britain's new populist, anti-immigration right

Clemens Bilan/Getty Images

While appreciated by Lowe, Cleese's recent political advocacy has ruffled quite a few feathers across the Atlantic.

Alastair Campbell, a political strategist who served as a spokesman for former Prime Minister Tony Blair as well as for the Labour Party, was among those prickled by Cleese's comments, accusing the comedian of having "totally lost the plot."

So-called immigration policy expert Zoe Gardner attributed Cleese's support for Lowe to "brain worms."

Deluged with similar reactions online, Cleese silly-walked over his critics' hurt feelings, noting, "I see I am being ritually insulted for my support of this man. The uneducated call me a racist. I am not a racist. I am a culturalist. I believe that some cultures are better than others."

Cleese added that he prefers cultures that "do not advocate stoning, pederasty, wife beating, female genital mutilation, and beheading opponents."

Again, Cleese's critics seethed, but this time the world's richest man, Elon Musk, weighed in, stating, "John Cleese has (all too rare) common sense."

The comedian has shown no signs of stopping when it comes to sharing posts supportive of Lowe and Restore Britain.

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