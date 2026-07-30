'Trust the science' or die: Is being MAHA hazardous to your health?

If you didn't like Anthony Fauci before, his newly released diaries most likely won't change your opinion. They paint a picture of a spotlight-hungry functionary who projected certainty where little existed and punished dissent when it proved inconvenient.

Meanwhile, the "In Fauci We Trust" set are crowing about a new study that claims conservatives are dying at significantly higher rates than liberals largely because they don't trust doctors.

It’s a predictable, entirely rational counter-reaction to an establishment that completely torched its own credibility.

The narrative is less public health finding than moral vindication: Voting red is apparently a terminal diagnosis, and skepticism toward the medical establishment is a self-inflicted death sentence. It’s a beautifully smug theory, provided you don't look too closely at how the physical universe actually works.

Old news

Let’s start with the most glaringly obvious flaw in this supposedly groundbreaking research. The authors act utterly baffled by a widening mortality gap between 2020 and 2022, noting with analytical horror that more "very conservative" respondents suffered fatal health failures than "very liberal" ones.

They claim they controlled for age, but anyone with a basic grasp of American demographics knows who populates these ideological buckets. The conservative base overwhelmingly skews older, grayer, and more rural. The "very liberal" cohort is heavily populated by 20-something urbanites whose greatest health risk is a poorly navigated electric scooter.

Shocking news, everyone: An aging population of grandparents in America's heartland are dying of heart disease and stroke faster than a bunch of college-educated baristas in Brooklyn. You don’t need a multimillion-dollar grant to solve that mystery.

Trust fall

The study's real target isn't biology but the conservative psyche. The researchers discuss a trust deficit, lamenting that the right has developed a pathological aversion to medical authorities. They treat this skepticism like a bizarre, localized mental glitch, completely ignoring the fact that the medical establishment spent years earning every single ounce of that hostility.

Conservative mistrust of institutional science didn't emerge from a vacuum, nor was it cooked up by unhinged lunatics on social media. It was forged in the absolute dumpster fire of the COVID-19 response.

For two years, the public was subjected to an unprecedented psychological experiment run by federal health bureaucrats who changed their official directives as often as they changed their socks. Remember when masks were useless, then mandatory, then so effective you needed to wear two at once, all based on "The Science" that conveniently shifted to match political pressures?

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Shot in the dark

Then came the vaccines, rolled out at warp speed with the solemn institutional promise that they would stop transmission dead in its tracks.

When that turned out to be completely false, the goalposts weren’t just moved — they were loaded onto a flatbed truck and driven across state lines. Instead of acknowledging the technology's numerous limitations, the establishment doubled down, turning a pharmaceutical product into a loyalty oath.

If you want to know why a farmer in Ohio is hesitant to take blood pressure medication today, look no farther than the sheer cruelty of the mass lockdowns.

People watched their life savings evaporate as local authorities forced small, independent businesses to close while letting multibillion-dollar corporate retail giants stay open with zero restrictions.

Tens of thousands of workers were handed an ultimatum: Take an experimental shot or lose your livelihood. Those who refused were promptly unpersoned. They were banished from polite society, labeled domestic threats, and, in some of the most dystopian twists, de-banked and financially marooned by institutions that decided political compliance was a prerequisite for access to their own money.

Screen death

Worst of all was the profound, institutionalized inhumanity enforced at the hospital doors. Americans across the country were forced to watch their parents and spouses die through FaceTime screens because draconian hospital policies forbade them to hold loved ones' hands in their final moments.

Meanwhile, health officials suddenly discovered that the virus was highly politically literate, giving a free pass to the massive BLM and George Floyd riots because they deemed the cause to be a higher priority than viral containment.

Apparently, the COVID-19 virus was deeply moved by the social justice movement and agreed to pause transmission for the summer, so long as you were burning down a local Wendy’s instead of trying to run your small business. The hypocrisy was loud, proud, and thoroughly televised.

Survival instinct

So when federal health policy undergoes a massive shake-up and movements like "Make America Healthy Again" gain real traction, it’s not an anti-science cult. Quite the opposite. It’s a predictable, entirely rational counter-reaction to an establishment that completely torched its own credibility. Trust is slowly earned and quickly lost, and institutions spent two years treating their remaining credibility like a game of Jenga.

Skepticism toward a medical system that got so much wrong, so destructively, is less a sign of ignorance than a basic survival instinct. If conservatives are looking at the medical establishment with a heavy dose of side-eye these days, it’s for good reason. The memories of being locked down, masked up, and lied to still burn like a bad rash.