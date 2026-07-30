Trump BLASTS Cornyn and Tillis for holding AG nomination HOSTAGE

The president has threatened to pull the nomination for attorney general as Republican Sens. John Cornyn of Texas and Thom Tillis of North Carolina continue to demand guarantees that the "anti-weaponization fund" is dead.

President Donald Trump said on social media that he may pull Todd Blanche's nomination and then resubmit it after Cornyn's and Tillis' terms end in January.

'POTUS is mistaken if he believes concerns about the provisions in his tax lawsuit settlement are limited to me and Senator Tillis.'

"Todd Blanche is a STAR, and everyone knows it! He has the potential to go down as one of the Greatest Attorney Generals of All Time," the president wrote on Truth Social.

"However, John Cornyn, of Texas, and Thom Tillis, of North Carolina, both of whom I refused to Endorse, and whose political careers have been ended by my action, are refusing to vote for this Great Nominee, who will remain, in any event, as Acting,” he added.

Tillis responded by noting that if Democrats are able to seize control of Congress in the midterms, it will be far harder to push Trump's nominations through.

"He's perfectly entitled to do that, he just needs to game out what the numbers look like in the next Congress versus a willing group of people who wants to confirm him now if they do nothing more than follow up on what we all thought was true, that [the $1.8 billion anti-weaponization fund] is inoperative," he said to a reporter.

Cornyn is demanding that the administration guarantee in writing that the fund is dead, as Blanche has already indicated when speaking to Congress.

"We are not moving forward with the fund. Period," Blanche said during a House Appropriations subcommittee hearing in June.

Blanche's comment has been used by the administration to deflect demands for greater guarantees that it will not seek the fund, but judges and the two Republican senators say the promise needs to be in writing.

Cornyn reiterated the point on social media.

"POTUS is mistaken if he believes concerns about the provisions in his tax lawsuit settlement are limited to me and Senator Tillis," he wrote.

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Tillis said he agrees with Cornyn on the issue.

"We were told that the policy was effectively moot and inoperative. This makes me wonder whether or not — not Blanche, I think he was being sincere — but somebody in the White House or somebody who advises the president isn't," the senator said.

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