Newsom signs 100% tax on any Californian who benefits from Trump 'slush fund'

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom used his official powers to try to counteract the $1.7 billion "anti-weaponization fund" proposed by President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, Newsom said in a statement on social media that he had signed legislation to tax 100% of the funds that were granted to any Californian.

'Taxpayer dollars should support victims, not the people who attacked law enforcement officers and our very democracy. We don't fund criminals.'

The anti-weaponization fund was a part of the settlement Trump made in his lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service after his tax records were leaked to the public. Critics say he wants to use the fund to benefit his supporters and allies.

"I just signed a new law imposing a 100% state tax on any Californians who benefit from [Trump's] Jan. 6th slush fund for insurrectionists," Newsom wrote. "Taxpayer dollars should support victims, not the people who attacked law enforcement officers and our very democracy. We don't fund criminals."

The state of the fund is in dispute, as some members of the administration have said it does not exist and will not exist, but the president has made comments that he still wants it to be established.

"We are not moving forward with the fund. Period," acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said during a congressional hearing.

Opponents of the fund have also filed a lawsuit to prevent its operation.

The Justice Dept. said the possible beneficiaries of the fund would include "millions of Americans whose online speech was censored at the behest of the government, parents silenced at school boards, Senators whose records were secretly subpoenaed, churchgoers targeted by the FBI, and so on."

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"We believe democracy is worth defending, the rule of law matters, and public dollars should support victims — not those who attacked the very institutions that protect our freedoms," Newsom added.

Newsom is widely believed to be jabbing at the president in order to jump-start a presidential campaign for 2028. He has tried to take on the mantle of the foremost opponent to Trump's policies.

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