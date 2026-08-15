SCOFF LIMITS: Trump-trashing ‘South Park’ somehow skipped Biden

The conga line of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” guest hosts has us thinking the unthinkable: Do we miss the real deal?

Make no mistake, Kimmel’s Trump derangement long ago gave the comic osteoporosis of the funny bone. But a quick sample of this week’s guest host reminds us there are even worse options than the former “Man Show” star.

It appears that the creative team used AI to help design the Lobo character played by Jason Momoa.

Take “Black-ish” alum Anthony Anderson. To the actor’s credit, he hasn’t cried like a widdle baby like Kimmel sometimes does. Still, one of his recent monologues proved painful.

A sample?

Apparently, after the NATO summit last month, Trump hid inside a catering cart to sneak out of Turkey due to security threats. And let’s give it up. Let’s give it up to the Secret Service. Do you know how hard it is to sneak a pig out of Turkey? ... That’s the same way he used to get onto Epstein’s plane.

Comedy needs a kernel of truth to be funny. And as we’ve known for some time, Trump wasn’t a presence on Epstein Air, regular or otherwise.

Someone else was though. Remember when all the late-night shows piled on former President Bill Clinton for taking the Lolita Express a reported 26 times?

Somehow, Kimmel and co. forgot that news ...

AI/DC

There’s a morbidly funny “Simpsons” meme that captures the “piling on” of anyone who has already suffered enough.

“Stop! He’s already dead!”

Now, it’s "Supergirl’s" turn. The Warner Bros. bust flamed out this year with critics and moviegoers. It stalled the DC Comics franchise and put overseer James Gunn in the hot seat.

The clunker is facing new problems this week. A featurette sharing some behind-the-scenes magic from the movie revealed the production used AI to enhance the movie.

In particular, it appears that the creative team used AI to help design the Lobo character played by Jason Momoa.

That’s a no-no in Hollywood these days (even if more and more artists are copping to using the technology).

Team Warner Bros. yanked the video off of YouTube, but the news went viral all the same. Turns out Kryptonite isn’t the only thing Supergirl fears …

Presidential pardon

There’s a reason the legacy media is suddenly in love with all things “South Park.” It has nothing to do with Cartman, Butters, or the show’s no-holds-barred approach to comedy.

Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone pounced on President Donald Trump all last season. Hard. Relentlessly. Now, suddenly, the show has fawning articles across the media landscape.

Imagine that!

Deadline did the honors this week, recalling how the show has tackled American presidents over its 30-year run. Yet one leader got very little attention. Hmmm. As the trade rag writes:

"Curiously, Joseph Robinette Biden — 47th President of the United States — has never appeared in a significant role in 'South Park,' having had his animated cameo cut from [season 12 episode] 'About Last Night …' There were fewer seasons during his presidency, so that may be why."

Fewer seasons. Yeah, that’s the ticket. It has nothing to do with the creators ignoring a leader with obvious cognitive decline or a vice president known for her word salad spinning …

With cancellations like these ...

Blacklists ain’t what they used to be.

Once upon a time, a communist sympathizer would be hounded out of Hollywood. Or worse.

In recent times, all it took to get blacklisted was suggesting you voted for President Donald Trump. James Woods hasn’t had a major starring role in a decade, meaning La La Land would rather ignore his two Oscar nominations to make sure a free thinker didn’t grace the movie set.

And of course, he’s far from alone. Cheryl Hines’ bustling career dried up the moment her husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., joined team Trump.

Now, ex-“Scream” actress Melissa Barrera is complaining about her blacklisting for her anti-Israel musings.

“There are a lot of people that got fired for basically saying Palestinians deserve human rights and they shouldn’t be getting bombed and attacked in this way.”

“Basically” does a ton of heavy lifting in that quote. Except that’s not why a microscopically small group of stars, including Barrera, suffered professional punishment. Nor does it explain why she’s so ... busy ... all of a sudden.

Her recent credits include “Your Monster” (2024), “Abigail” (2024), “The Copenhagen Test” (2025), and the upcoming “Black Tides” and “The Collaboration.” Plus, she just made her Broadway debut earlier this year.

Worst. Blacklisting. Ever.