The queen of tradwives rejects the trad label; Allie Beth Stuckey calls her out for ‘gaslighting’

For years, influencer Nara Smith has been celebrated online as the glamorous face of the "tradwife" movement, attracting millions of followers with videos showcasing homemade meals, family life, and domestic routines.

However, during a recent appearance on "Call Her Daddy," Smith pushed back, insisting she never saw herself as a traditional homemaker.

And BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey isn’t buying it.

Stuckey points out that Smith went “on a podcast that is so opposed to the values” that she displays and trashed “the category” that she makes her living embodying.

“For her to be like, ‘No, I’m a boss babe,’ and ‘how dare you categorize me as this.’ This is the trend and the category that has made you what you are, Nara Smith,” Stuckey says. “And for you to go on this degrading sex podcast and trash that, I don’t like it.”

In a clip from her appearance on the podcast, Smith tells host Alex Cooper that she was used “as the poster child for the tradwife movement,” which she found “very bizarre.”

“I don’t prioritize being a homemaker. I’m a working mom,” she said.

“Do I love cooking because it’s my passion and because I kind of have to do it given my autoimmune? Absolutely. But that’s a passion of mine. It’s a hobby,” she continued. “It’s not something that I need to be doing."

"Primary caregiver for my kids? No. My husband and I split it 50/50.”

“I don't think a tradwife would be cooking in like Schiaparelli, you know, or a Moschino look straight off the runway. Like, I don't think that's what a tradewife would do,” she added.

“I just think that this is gaslighting,” Stuckey comments.

“I think that she knew very well exactly the trend that she was capitalizing on, and now that we have books like ‘Yesteryear’ saying that this is problematic, she’s like, ‘No, no, no, what? That was never me,’” she continues.

“Maybe you didn’t mean for it to be, or maybe you now don’t want it to be, but that is what you were doing, and that is what you were playing upon,” she adds.

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