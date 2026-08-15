Sara Gonzales busts ANOTHER alleged H-1B scammer — and this time, she is joined by the DOL’s top watchdog

For months now, BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales has been on the ground in Texas exposing alleged H-1B visa fraud — knocking on doors of ghost offices, confronting company owners, and uncovering shell companies used to import foreign workers. Her reporting has helped spark state investigations, lawsuits from Attorney General Ken Paxton against dozens of suspect firms, and growing federal attention.

Investigative reporting like Sara’s takes time, resources, and a team willing to keep digging when the answers aren’t easy to find. By subscribing to BlazeTV+ with code SARA, you’re directly supporting independent journalism and helping give Sara and her team the resources to keep asking the questions that need to be asked.

And now, buttressed by your support, Sara’s back again with another explosive H-1B exposé. The Texas native sets her sights on Dallas resident Mohammed Abbas, who has allegedly been scamming people with the promise of sponsoring green cards and H-1B visas.

“My team received tips from multiple people, unrelated, who say that they were scammed by one person who promised to sell them sponsorship for either green cards or H-1B visas. These people were charged thousands of dollars for this. One of the victims even said he paid $60,000, but the sponsorship never came through,” says Sara.

“Oh, and here's the thing,” she adds. “It's illegal to take payment from people to sponsor them for visas.”

Once she identified Mohammed Abbas as the alleged scammer at the center of the tips, Sara set out to confront him.

“He owns a number of companies. … All of them sponsor a bunch of H-1B visas,” she explains, “and guess what: They're all conveniently located in the very same suite at an office building in Dallas, which also you're not allowed to do.”

When Sara failed to locate Abbas in his office suite, she attempted to track him down at home — but to no avail.

She was successful, however, at calling him on the phone, but he didn’t give up his cards easily. When Sara confronted him about allegedly selling green cards and H-1B visas, he assured her that any fraud allegations against him were “not true.” But when Sara inquired about where she could speak to him in person, he refused to give a straight answer and eventually hung up.

Sara wasn’t surprised by his denial. Abbas’ “marketing agency,” Molabs Media, she says, has several red flags. Not only does his company sponsor several H-1B visas for seemingly unrelated tech jobs, but it also “took out hundreds of thousands of dollars in PPP loans,” which she says were later forgiven.

While Sara never heard back from Abbas, she did get a call from his lawyer, who was unhappy that she was digging into his affairs. Their contentious conversation ended in the lawyer hanging up as well.

She then turned her sights on Abbas’ alleged partner, a woman she identifies as Rachel Samuel, who apparently served as a “recruiter.”

“She spent years posting want ads all over LinkedIn, and when they got a bite, she would reach out to these people to arrange payment. And in WhatsApp messages we received, she is often seen sending the wire information for where they needed to send the money, either to Mohammed's bank account in Pakistan or to the bank account in the United States,” Sara explains, noting that “some of these victims never got their money back even when the cases were clearly rejected.”

Samuel, she says, also had her own company (located in the same office suite as Abbas’ companies) that sponsored H-1B visas. “Its right to do business was terminated in Texas, but despite that, she continued sponsoring visas,” she says, adding that she tried to locate Samuel at her personal residence but was unsuccessful.

Sara then went back to Abbas’ Dallas office suite, and this time, she could see people in the office, but despite her knocking, they refused to look at her or open the door.

While the day ended with Sara’s team being escorted out of the office by police, the quest to bust Abbas was far from over.

Sara later returned with Department of Labor Inspector General Anthony D’Esposito. To see how it ended, watch the episode above.

Sara’s investigation doesn’t end here, and neither does the work it takes to uncover stories like this. If you want to help make the next investigation possible, subscribe to BlazeTV+ with code SARA and directly support the independent journalism that keeps Sara and her team in the field, asking questions and demanding answers.