Florida thug, 19, allegedly puts gun to head of man delivering banana pudding. But victim is armed — and turns the tables.

Things have gone from bad to much worse for a 19-year-old Florida male who allegedly put a gun to the head of a man delivering banana pudding of all things earlier this month.

According to an arrest warrant, a food delivery man on Aug. 6 was dropping off an order of banana pudding in the 20300 block of Northwest 34th Court in Miami Gardens when Jabari Thomas and another man — 20-year-old Demetrius Tromain Travis — tried to rob him, WTVJ-TV reported.

'Threw his life away for a couple of bucks! Make it make sense ... smh.'

Thomas got into the back seat of the victim's car and at one point allegedly put a gun to the delivery man's head, the station said, citing the warrant.

The suspects also were trying to access the delivery man's CashApp when the victim pulled his own gun and opened fire, WTVJ reported, citing the warrant.

Travis was shot in the leg, chest, and face, the station said, adding that he was airlifted to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The delivery man stayed at the scene and wasn't charged, WTVJ added.



Witnesses said a second suspect was seen fleeing the scene and running toward a white vehicle, the station said, adding that police issued a "Be On the Lookout" for the car.

The vehicle later was found in Miramar, police told WTVJ, and Thomas was taken into custody.

Thomas is facing charges for armed robbery — as well as second-degree felony murder, the station said.

RELATED: Teen thug points gun in face of Marine Corps veteran, demands his car keys. But punk definitely picked wrong victim.

Why the murder charge? WTVJ said Thomas is being blamed for Travis' death because the killing happened during the alleged armed robbery.

Thomas appeared in court in Miami-Dade on Wednesday where he was ordered held without bond, the station said, adding that he could face life in prison if he's convicted.

Commenters under WTVJ's Facebook post about the incident were incredulous:

"Threw his life away for a couple of bucks!" one commenter exclaimed. "Make it make sense ... smh."

"Felony murder charges are the best," another user quipped.

"Chair," another commenter bluntly stated.

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