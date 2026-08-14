VIDEO: Trump says he will declare new US territory  'pretty soon' in the Middle East

President Donald Trump told an enthusiastic group of supporters that he would declare another U.S. territory in the Middle East after the military operation in Iran is completed.

The fate of the Strait of Hormuz is still in limbo, 167 days after the U.S. and Israel began a joint military operation to strike at Iran's nuclear capabilities and leadership.

'We have the blockade. No ships get through unless we want them to ...'

Trump appeared confident at a rally as he touted the many victories of his administration before making the astonishing promise to seize control of the Strait of Hormuz.

"We're bringing the prices way down; look at what's happening! Coming way down," said the president. "And after we finish defeating Iran, which is being very badly defeated, pretty soon I'll be declaring the Hormuz Strait a territory of the United States."

The president laughed and got thunderous applause from those in attendance at the Nassau County Police Academy Center for Training and Intelligence in Garden City.

"Essentially that's what — we have the blockade. No ships get through unless we want them to," he added. "And how about Venezuela? Venezuela was a one-day war, and now we work great with them."

Video of the president's comments was posted to social media.

CBS News notes that the strait is traditionally treated as a open waterway despite it being split between Iran and Oman at its narrowest point.

RELATED: That time Marco Rubio warned the Iranian regime against 'suicidal' closing of the Strait of Hormuz

Control of the strait has become a contentious issue between Iran and the president, as they both seek a peace deal to end the military operation.

The president has insisted that any nuclear capabilities be ruled out for Iran, while the Islamic regime has demanded that the country be allowed to charge a toll on the many tankers and other ships that cross through the key trade route.

If the Trump administration agrees to such a toll, it could mean tens or hundreds of billions of dollars going to the Iranian regime.