Woman arrested for allegedly vandalizing war memorial in DC — and Pirro says it's personal

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro has announced criminal charges against a woman who allegedly vandalized the World War II monument in D.C. and posted video of herself apparently in the act.

Pirro noted her personal interest in the charges against Melissa Farris in a statement released Friday about the vandalism.

'Our beautiful World War II Memorial was just hit. ... Where do these animals come from???'

"Vandalizing our World War II Memorial is a despicable attack on a sacred monument honoring the Americans who fought and died for our freedom. Those Americans include my father and grandfather," said Pirro in a post on social media.

Farris allegedly spray-painted messages on the memorial in pink paint and also allegedly put a sudsing agent into the waters of the fountains. "I'm here. I done did it," she appears to brag on video.

"Clean hands Dirty $" was the message scrawled in spray-paint, WJLA reported.

Pirro went on to say that Farris was charged in a federal district court with depredation against the property of the United States as well as destruction of veterans' memorials.

President Donald Trump noted the vandalism in a post on Truth Social.

"Our beautiful World War II Memorial was just hit by Spray Painting Vandals," he wrote Friday morning. "THERE CAN BE NO GREATER INSULT TO THOSE AMERICAN HEROES WHO DIED IN WORLD WAR II. First the Reflecting Pool, now this. We are on their trail! Where do these animals come from???"

The president linked the war memorial vandalism to the damage allegedly done to the new lining that was sprayed into the reflecting pool at the Lincoln Memorial. Pirro dropped charges against a man accused of damaging the lining, claiming that contractor errors were to blame for the damage.

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Trump was reportedly furious at Pirro, who blamed the debacle on Interior Sec. Doug Burgum.

Farris could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted, according to Pirro.

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