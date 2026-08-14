Rogers has slight lead over El-Sayed — but there are warning signs in the US Senate race in Michigan

The Democrats' plot to seize control of the U.S. Senate may not get any help from the voters in Michigan if the latest polling results hold until Election Day.

Republican Mike Rogers has a narrow lead over Democratic nominee Abdul El-Sayed, but other results in the Fox News poll show some strength on the left that may show up at the ballot box.

'El-Sayed being down by that 4-point margin is the weakest that any Democrat has polled at this point in a Senate race this entire century.'

Fifty-one percent of respondents back Rogers while only 47% say they are voting for El-Sayed, but that lead is within the poll's margin of error.

However, Democrats are much more interested in voting in the election generally, to the tune of a 15-point advantage over Republicans.

El-Sayed was able to defeat establishment candidate Rep. Haley Stevens in the Democratic primary by 1% despite polling showing that she competed better against Rogers.

CNN election analyst Harry Enten found that El-Sayed's support is historically low among Democrats vying for the U.S. Senate.

"El-Sayed is significantly weaker than these other Democrats who are running, and I will also note, I went back, and I tried to find every single poll I could find at this point in previous Michigan Senate campaigns in the 21st century," he said. "I believe that El-Sayed being down by that 4-point margin is the weakest that any Democrat has polled at this point in a Senate race this entire century."

Political science professor Robert Shapiro of Columbia University says Democrats should be encouraged by the poll despite the narrow Rogers lead.

"First, it's an encouraging sign that he is not trailing badly in the polls given how he is readily painted as an extremist and vehemently anti-Israel," Shapiro said to Newsweek.

RELATED: El-Sayed PURGED more than 100 YouTube videos expressing FRINGE beliefs — and they have resurfaced

"It is trite to say it but true that the election will be all about turnout," he added. "Turnout of the MAGA base and anti-leftist Republicans versus a fired up Democratic voting base that is fed up and angry with how they see Trump and his Republican congressional lackeys have not only failed to perform effectively on the inflation and affordability front, but have made things worse overall with the misguided war against Iran."

El-Sayed is the first Muslim to be nominated for a seat in the U.S. Senate.

Rogers sailed into the Republican nomination unopposed after previously serving as a congressional representative for Michigan and losing a U.S. Senate race in 2024.

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