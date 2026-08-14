Years after viral Capitol encounter, Alex Stein isn’t giving up on AOC: 'She wants an alpha male'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) may be navigating a new chapter in her personal life, but Alex Stein sees an opportunity.

After her reported split from her longtime fiancé, Stein is reviving his years-long public tangle with the congresswoman.

“Well, this is a great day for me,” Stein tells BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

“Other than the fact that AOC likes to murder babies in the womb, and, you know, she wants to import a million illegal immigrants, she’s not half bad. I mean, if we’re just being intellectually honest, like, she’s decently good looking,” he continues.

“And you know what, Sara, as much as we make fun of her, and when it comes to politics, it’s not the smartest person that gets elected. It’s a popularity contest, and she’s incredibly popular,” he adds, pointing out that the democratic socialist also recently said that “Woke 1 was crazy” in reference to the “rhetoric” the left used in 2020.

And as AOC potentially gears up to run for president in 2028, Stein says that it’s not too “far of a pivot for her to start using some of those talking points and become moderate.”

“I really believe, other than a few cultural war issues like abortion and immigration, she’s going to be universally liked,” he says.

“I’m not here to kiss AOC’s butt, but just I think she froze those eggs because she does want to have babies, and she’s the only Latina that’s almost 40 years old that's never been pregnant in American history,” he adds.

“You have a very long history, a long and sordid and complex history with AOC,” Gonzales says, before playing an old clip from Inside Edition.

“Congresswoman AOC is calling out the creepy guy who hassled her on the steps of the Capitol,” a reporter says, as video shows Stein smiling at the camera.

“You look very beautiful in that dress. You look very sexy. Look at that booty on AOC. That’s my favorite big booty Latina,” Stein said, still grinning.

“The firebrand liberal New York Democrat was heading to work with an aide and her fiancé and dog when she was heckled. She turned to confront the guy, then flashed him a sarcastic peace sign,” the reporter continued.

“I love it, my favorite AOC. Nice to meet you AOC, look how sexy she looks in that dress,” Stein said.

AOC quickly took to social media to call the interaction a “deeply disgusting incident.”

“If you look at Riley in that video,” Stein tells Gonzales, “he doesn’t do anything. He just keeps walking their little pooch, you know, the little dog. He doesn’t go and get in my face. So she realized that he’s not an alpha male.”

“And I would believe, and I just speculate this, that she wants an alpha male,” he adds.

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