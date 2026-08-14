Cop named Mohammad on DEI'd British police force charged with rape and kidnap after high-speed chase

Faced in recent years with accusations of racism, Greater Manchester Police — like other law enforcement institutions in the United Kingdom — embraced DEI in the extreme, not only prioritizing race and ethnicity as factors in its hiring decisions but setting racial quotas.

The force, whose chief constable denies the existence of two-tier policing and anti-white animus on the force, was met this week with yet another reminder that diversity is not their strength.

'The victim is our priority.'

Mohammad Hassan, a 23-year-old student officer in training at GMP described as "of Asian-Pakistani ethnicity," was arrested in West Yorkshire over the weekend and charged on Monday with rape and other crimes.

According to the GMP, officers received a call at 10:18 p.m. on Saturday "where a woman could be heard to be in distress in a vehicle in the Manchester area." Police tracked down the vehicle — but when they approached, the driver fled.

The suspected driver was later identified as Hassan, who was "off-duty" at the time and driving "his personal vehicle," GMP said. He was arrested "on suspicion of kidnap, rape, and dangerous driving."

Ewan Cooper, a senior crown prosecutor, alleged during a hearing on Tuesday at the Stockport Magistrates' Court that on the night of the rape, Hassan drove at speeds of up to 120 mph.

After a high-speed chase down the M62 highway, police finally stopped and arrested Hassan.

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ANDREW YATES/AFP/Getty Images

Hassan has been formally accused of oral rape, kidnap, strangulation, sexual assault, theft of mobile phone, and dangerous driving.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Dexter said in a statement, "The victim is our priority, and we are ensuring she continues to receive specialist support. Criminal proceedings must now take its course without interference."

"I understand, and share, the feeling among the public and our thousands of hard-working, decent staff who will have seen this news," continued Dexter. "Proceedings are underway and necessary action will be decisively taken within the regulations.

Dexter added that the GMP's Professional Standards Directorate conducted a review and found that Hassan's "vetting was completed without any reason for concern."

The Pakistani trainee, who did not enter a plea this week, has been suspended and has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct for an investigation. He is due in Manchester Crown Court for a hearing on Sept. 15.

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