'Beyond evil': Nightmarish report reveals full scale of mass Islamic rapes of '250,000' white British girls

The staggering scale of the crimes committed against generations of young white girls in Britain by predominantly Muslim Pakistani gangs is detailed in a damning independent report unveiled on Tuesday by Rupert Lowe, the head of Restore Britain in the U.K. Parliament.

The 219-page "Rape Gang Inquiry Report" explains in horrific detail how, starting in the 1950s, predominantly Muslim men developed organized networks in the British Isles that "transported victims between locations, supplied them with drugs and alcohol, recorded abuse for distribution and blackmail, and passed girls between multiple adult men."

'They targeted these girls because they were vulnerable, they were young, they were white.'

The estimated number of white girls subjected to "repeated rape, gang rape, trafficking, torture, pregnancy, forced Islamic conversion, and lifelong trauma" is "at the very least, 250,000," said the report.

These crimes occurred in at least 149 local authority districts across the U.K. and are known to have taken place in the following counties: Derbyshire, Devon, Dorset, Greater Manchester, Lancashire, Lincolnshire, Merseyside, Norfolk, Yorkshire, and Warwickshire.

Lowe's report — on the basis and recommendations of which he and other lawmakers now expect "His Majesty's Government" to take action — underscores that the horror of these crimes was compounded not only by the perpetrators' religious and cultural justifications and the pervasiveness of the crimes but by the widespread and decades-long failure of virtually every institution charged with protecting the victims and holding the offenders accountable.

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Conservative march against child abuse on June 28, 2025, in London. Guy Smallman/Getty Images

In many cases, it appears that those who could have done something about the exploitation of children by marauding members of immigrant subcultures were more sensitive to the perceived need for political correctness than to the needs of the victims.

The report notes, for instance:

"Police forces ignored repeated reports, criminalised victims instead of perpetrators, destroyed evidence, and allowed known rapists to walk free on bail."

"The NHS recorded genital injuries, multiple sexually transmitted infections in children as young as 13, pregnancies caused by rape, and suicide attempts, yet discharged victims back to their abuser."

"Schools observed older men collecting girls at the gates, heard disclosures of rape on school premises, and responded by excluding victims rather than protecting them."

One of the sectors whose failures most stand out is Britain's social services, which the report claimed "undermined protective parents, placed children in trafficking hubs inside children’s homes, closed cases despite clear indicators of exploitation, and retaliated against whistleblowers."

In one particularly egregious case highlighted in the report, a girl named Chloe was around the age of 13 when she told social workers that she was being sexually abused by gangs of Muslim men.

"Social services did not intervene, but rather talked to Chloe about contraception and sexual health," said the report. "One social worker started regularly taking Chloe to a sexual health clinic, where she was diagnosed with chlamydia in her throat and vagina, gonorrhea, genital warts, and pelvic inflammatory disease. Neither the social workers nor the clinic staff questioned or reported this."

'Authorities at every level, as we have seen, feared being labelled ‘racist’ or ‘Islamophobic’ more than they feared failing the girls.'

The report noted that in a separate case, the social worker of a girl who was raped and abused from the age of 13 while living in a children's home in Bradford not only ended up attending the victim's forced Sharia marriage but permitted the perpetrator's parents to foster the victim after she became pregnant, thereby enabling them to receive a fostering allowance from the state.

Prosecutors are assigned a great deal of blame in the report for allegedly holding suspects in grooming gang trials to a different standard than native Britons, refusing to invoke racial aggravations despite evidence showing that suspects described their victims as "white slags," "white trash," and "kuffar bitches," while boasting also of racial supremacy.

"Kuffar" or "kafir" is an Islamic theological term used to describe non-Muslims — sworn enemies of Islam who will supposedly be thrown into hellfire by Allah.

While the British media, of course, also did its apparent best to downplay the scandal, the report notes that "political failure lies at the heart of the scandal" — that successive governments, especially Labour governments, "lacked the will to confront the ethnic and religious patterns."

"The concern to shield Muslims from criticism at all costs went hand in hand with a more general ideological shift organised around the unquestioning treatment of minorities as special victim groups," said the report. "Rooted in the Left-liberal paradigm of the 1960s, this minoritarian outlook first scored political victories under Harold Wilson’s Labour government."

Wilson, a Labour politican, served as prime minister from 1964 to 1970 and again from 1974 to 1976. His regimes not only focused on racial matters but legalized abortion; made divorces easier to obtain; abolished the death penalty; and legalized homosexual acts.

The report continued:

In time, tolerance, multiculturalism, and anti-discrimination became highly prized values in elite circles. The law, too, began to foster an environment in which challenging certain minority communities, including Muslim ones, became politically dangerous and even criminal. This enabled the grooming gangs to operate with impunity for years because authorities at every level, as we have seen, feared being labelled "racist" or "Islamophobic" more than they feared failing the girls to whom they owed a duty of care.

Among the pieces of leftist legislation that over time precluded or at the very least dissuaded law enforcement from pursuing any "action that could be construed as targeting ethnic minorities" was the Race Relations Act 1965, the report claimed.

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Prime Minister Keir Starmer standing near a statue of previous Labour Prime Minister Harold Wilson. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair, another Labour Party politician, is accused in the report of making matters worse by overseeing the consolidation and strengthening of so-called "anti-discrimination" protections, particularly the addition of religion as a protected characteristic alongside race.

"Combined with hate crime legislation under Part III of the Public Order Act 1986 and the Crime and Disorder Act 1998, it created an environment in which criticising aspects of Islamic culture or patterns of offending linked to Muslim communities could be framed as ‘racial hatred’ or ‘Islamophobia,'" said the report.

Blaze News has reached out to the Starmer government, the Tony Blair Institute, Restore Britain, and Lowe for comment.

'This is not homegrown. We imported it.'

As the grooming gangs became more brazen, British officials seemingly became more captive to political correctness.

The report minces no words on this point, stating, "Liberal elites in media, politics, and the public sector internalised the idea that acknowledging cultural or religious factors in crime was itself a form of bigotry. This mindset actively shielded the rape gangs by discouraging the very inquiries and interventions that could have saved thousands of children."

While the language of the report is measured, Lowe let loose on X, accusing those politicians who failed to prevent the development of apparently rapacious "parallel societies" inside the U.K. over fears of "being called racist" of setting the stage for the spread of "alien cultures" that, "in short, treat women and non-Muslims like s**t."

Speaking to the findings of the report, Lowe said, "Vulnerable working class white girls were treated like a piece of meat. Raped, abused, tortured, murdered. It was a racial attack, and it was a coordinated attack. All across Britain. They targeted these girls because they were vulnerable, they were young, they were white. Until the political class accepts that fact, nothing will EVER change."

Not one to beat around the bush, Lowe noted that the perpetrators and their ilk "do not live by the same rules as us — it is all beyond evil," adding, "This is not homegrown. We imported it. We welcomed it. Embraced it. We continue to do so. That was a choice. Reversing it is also a choice."

"The Rape Gang Inquiry Report" identifies the following as next steps for the powers that be:

publish the inquiry's full witness statements;

seek out further witness statements;

name those who enabled the rape gangs; and

continue initiating civil proceedings and private prosecutions where appropriate.

In the way of remedy, Lowe apparently has some additional steps in mind, namely removing millions of foreign nationals "who hate our way of life and have no reason to be in our country," and reintroducing the death penalty and using it against child rapists.

Louise Casey, a British official, was commissioned last year to produce a national audit on the grooming gang scandal. Her final report, which was published last June, claimed that "the ethnicity data collected for victims and perpetrators of group-based child sexual exploitation is not sufficient to allow any conclusions to be drawn at the national level."

Casey's report noted, however, that there was sufficient evidence in local police data across three jurisdictions to "show disproportionate numbers of men from Asian ethnic backgrounds amongst suspects for group-based child sexual exploitation, as well as in the significant number of perpetrators of Asian ethnicity identified in local reviews and high-profile child sexual exploitation prosecutions across the country, to at least warrant further examination."

In Britain, the term "Asian" is often used to refer to those from the Indian subcontinent, which includes Hindus and Muslims from India and Pakistan.

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