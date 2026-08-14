Mockery abounds after 'Wolf Clan' Democrat tomahawks Warren's origin story after receiving her endorsement for Senate

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) endorsed Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan in Minnesota's Democratic Senate primary in May, claiming that the anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement defender of child sex-rejection surgeries "fights from the heart and knows how to win."

Warren appears to have gifted Flanagan with something even better than her endorsement: not being a real Indian.

'Elizabeth Warren is doing a land acknowledgment on Flanagan's head.'

The Massachusetts senator spent decades masquerading as an American Indian for apparent personal gain. Warren:

claimed "American Indian" status on her State Bar of Texas registration card while working at the University of Texas School of Law;

compelled University of Pennsylvania Law School to list her ethnicity as "Native American" rather than "white";

was identified as an American Indian at Harvard Law School; and

contributed recipes to the 1984 cookbook "Pow Wow Chow," described as a compilation of "recipes passed down through the Five Tribes families."

When first running for the U.S. Senate in 2012, Warren told reporters, "Being Native American has been part of my story, I guess, since the day I was born."

The sham was exposed, however, thanks in part to President Donald Trump, who famously challenged Warren, whom he called "Pocahontas," to get a DNA test to prove she is Native American. The results revealed that she is only 1/1,024th Native American, if at all.

RELATED: Here are North America's top 5 fake Indians

David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Warren's identity crisis has presented Flanagan with an opportunity to characterize her potential win in November as historic.

Although she was raised by her white mother, Flanagan appears to have embraced the cause of her late father, Marvin Manypenny — an American Indian sovereignty activist who grew up on the White Earth Reservation in Minnesota.

While Flanagan has certainly played up her Indian heritage throughout her political career, she is leaning especially hard into it ahead of the midterms.

The Senate candidate — who in 2020 joined Warren at the Democratic National Convention's Native American Caucus meeting — recently donned her bead earrings and told the transvestite Minnesota state representative formerly known as Christopher Finke (DFL) that she is a member of White Earth and her "family is the Wolf Clan."

Flanagan's campaign site similarly emphasizes her identity, stating, "Born into an Indigenous and Irish family, Peggy is Ojibwe and a member of the White Earth Nation. Her Anishinaabe name means 'speaks in a loud and clear voice woman.'"

In a July 15 post, Flanagan wrote, "In almost 250 years, there’s never been a Native woman serving in the U.S. Senate. I’m thinking of my daughter — who just got her first jingle dress — and whether or not she will see Indigenous women in all parts of our government."

After Flanagan won her party's nomination on Tuesday, her campaign fundraising operation sent out a variation of this message, stating, "Friend, in almost 250 years, there’s never been a Native woman serving in the U.S. Senate. It’s time to change that," reported the New York Post.

Flanagan's quest to take Warren's unofficial former title prompted some mockery online.

"Has anybody checked on Elizabeth Warren?" the Republican Party wrote on X.

Michigan College Republicans shared an AI illustration of Warren weeping in traditional Native American attire.

"Elizabeth Warren is doing a land acknowledgment on Flanagan's head," joked New York Post columnist Kirsten Fleming.

Warren's office did not respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

The Republican set to face off with Flanagan in the general election is Michele Tafoya, an award-winning sports journalist who wants tax cuts, the deportation of foreign fraudsters and illegal aliens, stronger elections, and men out of women's sports.

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