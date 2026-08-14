AOC is freezing her eggs. This is the reality she is hiding from you.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is taking followers inside her egg-freezing journey, sharing videos of hormone injections and encouraging more women to learn about their reproductive options — but BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey believes the conversation is missing something: the truth.

While egg freezing is often presented as a path to freedom and control, it glosses over the physical side effects, financial burden, and biological limitations that women will face if they wait to start families.

“The path that she is pursuing of political ambition and hoping to have kids via egg freezing and embryo creation in her 40s. Trust me, that is not going to be the path that leads to fulfillment and happiness and satisfaction,” Stuckey says.

“In fact, it’s just going to end up leading to a lot of disappointment,” she adds, before citing several studies on the process.

“UCLA study found that only 5.7% of women who froze their eggs between 2014 and 2016 actually used them within five to seven years,” she explains.

“The whole procedure costs about $12,000 to $15,000 per cycle. This is another thing when people tell me, ‘Oh it’s too expensive to have children, like, that’s why we’re not having kids in this economy.’ And then you have someone who is touting a procedure that can cost you $15,000. It’s a lot,” she says.

There are also little-known side effects to freezing your eggs.

“The most severe side effect of freezing your eggs is ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome. The ovaries become swollen and very painful,” Stuckey says, noting that up to 20% of women will experience the side effect.

And in a 2017 study that “surveyed women who had had their eggs frozen found that 16% had severe regret over the decision two years later; 33% had mild regret.”

“When you are injecting yourself with hormones, again, and you are doing things that affect your body that intimately and that seriously, you’re going to have big emotions about it. People don’t talk about it,” she says.

And when women wait until their mid-30s to start having children, the list of complications go up.

“Maternal age of 35 and older, this is according to the Cleveland Clinic, is associated with a higher likelihood of complications such as high blood pressure, preeclampsia, gestational diabetes, miscarriage, C-section,” Stuckey explains.

“And that is not just a risk for the mom, it’s also a risk for the baby. Data from the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology show that about 53.1% of women under 35 achieved a live birth after one egg retrieval cycle compared with only 4.2% of women over 42,” she continues.

“So again, you just can’t beat biology,” she adds.

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