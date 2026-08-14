Wokeism is just the ‘smoke screen’ — Nick Freitas warns of the far more dangerous ideology quietly dismantling the West

The biggest threat facing the West, says BlazeTV host Nick Freitas, is much bigger than wokeism.

“Wokeism is more of a smoke screen for something much more dangerous and much more comprehensive,” he says.

What is fueling progressivism and America’s growing wave of democratic socialism is an insidious ideology called “third worldism” — the framework that divides the world into Western “oppressors” and Global South “victims” with the explicit goal of decolonizing and dismantling the West.

Europe, Freitas explains, “planted the seeds” of third worldism decades ago, and today we’re watching the horrific fallout.

“I don't say this hyperbolically: Europe may already be lost,” he says.

The United States, however, still has time — but not much. The signs that we are catapulting toward the same demise are more abundant than most realize, Freitas explains.

“What I think a lot of people don't seem to understand is that when you actually look at the total number of democratic socialists that have been elected to local, state, or federal positions within the United States, it's actually far larger than people think,” he says, noting that there are currently “about 250 elected officials.”

“Americans need to understand this, because they think it's isolated to a couple of pockets of just crazy insane blue districts, and it's not. It's far more pervasive,” he adds.

But what’s perhaps more disturbing is the DSA’s stated goals on its website.

“When you look at the DSA website, when you look at what they're actually advocating for, you actually see the same language that is used by third worldists,” says Freitas. “DSA's own international committee explicitly organizes around global solidarity and anti-imperialism — not domestic wokeism.”

But what does that actually mean?

It means, Freitas reads from the DSA website, “the full decolonization of all occupied lands of the United States, self-determination and full sovereignty for Hawaii; Puerto Rico; [American Samoa]; [Guam]; Northern Mariana Islands; Virgin Islands; and to all indigenous nations whose ancestral lands are within current U.S. borders; as well as to the independence to [sic] all overseas territories and dependencies controlled, occupied, or otherwise exploited by the USA.”

In other words, they “don’t want the United States to exist,” says Freitas, explaining that the DSA’s objective is “not really to get everything back the way it was” but to “to destroy and undermine the West.”

But the terrifying part is that the DSA is downplaying its radicalism in order to gain popularity and power.

“When Mamdani went on to Jon Stewart's show and said that socialism is basically just Social Security and public libraries … but then you look at the language that he uses or the organizations he associates with, and it becomes very clear,” says Freitas. “They want the dismantling of the United States.”

To hear more, watch the episode above.

“Making the Argument with Nick Freitas” is available on BlazeTV+, YouTube, and major podcast platforms.

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