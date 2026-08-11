Abdul El-Sayed PURGED more than 100 YouTube videos expressing FRINGE beliefs — and they have resurfaced

A CNN investigation has found that the Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate in Michigan has apparently removed more than a hundred YouTube videos expressing his far-left beliefs.

Abdul El-Sayed narrowly won the Democratic nomination from an establishment candidate last Tuesday, leading many to seize upon the contest as further evidence of fringe extremists taking over the party.

Another video no longer accessible to the public had the Democrat calling for the end of the 2nd Amendment guaranteeing gun rights.

Before he ran for the nomination, El-Sayed removed public access to more than 100 videos on his YouTube account, according to the CNN KFILE report.

In one removed video, El-Sayed blasted the Republican Party for focusing on illegal border crossings and claimed illegal immigration should not be a top concern for voters.

Another video no longer accessible to the public had the Democrat calling for the end of the Second Amendment guaranteeing gun rights and instead offered that there should be a constitutional right to health care.

"What if we tweaked the Constitution, amended the amendment, and instead of the 'right to bear arms,' we change it to the right to have health care?" said El-Sayed in the removed video.

One removed video from July 2024 featured El-Sayed arguing that Americans should stop celebrating the Fourth of July with fireworks. He cited the environmental damage and the risk they allegedly pose to veterans with PTSD as well as pets and children.

He also expressed support for "feminist prison abolition" while reading an ad for the show.

El-Sayed's campaign responded to the CNN report in a statement downplaying the video removals.

"Abdul is the former captain of his high school football team, loves Michigan football on Saturdays, and celebrates the Fourth of July with fireworks like the next Michigander," the statement read. "Cherry-picked comments from old podcasts don’t reflect his beliefs today."

Although the campaign said El-Sayed had changed his beliefs since posting the videos, the most recently removed videos were just two years old.

RELATED: 'He's full of s**t': Trump RIPS INTO Abdul El-Sayed after his narrow victory

The campaign claimed he respected the Second Amendment and pointed to recent messages he posted telling Americans to enjoy fireworks on the Fourth of July.

CNN said it had reviewed transcripts of the videos that had been archived before they were removed.

El-Sayed is aiming to defeat Republican candidate Mike Rogers, helping to determine whether Democrats are able to seize control of the Senate in the midterm elections.

The RealClearPolling average currently has Rogers winning with a very slim lead of 44.3% to El-Sayed at 44.0%

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