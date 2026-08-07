'He's full of s**t': Trump RIPS INTO Abdul El-Sayed after his narrow victory in Democratic primary

President Donald Trump lit into the far-left victor of the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate in Michigan after the highly anticipated contest.

Abdul El-Sayed, 41, was able to defeat establishment candidate Haley Stevens despite polling showing that she had the advantage over the Republican candidate.

'He doesn't love Israel; he doesn't love Jewish people. He hates them. He hates them with a passion that burns in his heart.'

"The polls were wrong again last night when they thought it would be a landslide victory for a hater of Jews and a hater of Israel," the president said during an event in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

"This guy hates Jews," he continued. "Somebody said, 'Oh, that's a little strong.' No, he hates Jews, and hates Israel."

"Abdul El-Sayed, can you believe this? This could only happen to me. Abdul El-Sayed, lovely gentleman. He's a man of hate, and now he's going around saying, 'Oh, I love everybody.' He doesn't love everybody. Put him in office, and you're going to find out what he loves!" Trump said.

El-Sayed has been criticized widely for his far-left progressive values, and his narrow victory is seen as another defeat for the establishment wing of the party trying to keep control away from the extremist fringe.

"He doesn't love Israel; he doesn't love Jewish people. He hates them. He hates them with a passion that burns in his heart, and there's not a frickin' thing he can do about it," the president continued.

"When I watch Abdul, he's full of s**t!" he added to laughter and applause.

El-Sayed will face 63-year-old Republican Rep. Mike Rogers of Michigan, who ran unopposed for the Republican nomination.

RELATED: Far-left Democrat promised driver's licenses for illegal aliens in video unearthed from his past

Speaking to his supporters on Wednesday, El-Sayed invoked his Muslim religion when asked how he would beat Rogers.

"I want you to remind them that if we come through this, when we come through this — inshallah — that we'll have taken $70 million on the chin and kept fighting back," he said.

Inshallah means "God willing" in Arabic.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here