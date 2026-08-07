He lived as ‘Maggie’ for 30 years. Then the trans movement went too far.

For three decades, William Allen lived as “Maggie,” believing that transitioning was the answer to feelings that had followed him since childhood. He also believed that while he was pretending to be a woman, he was a Christian.

Today, however, the author of “Not Man Enough to Be a Woman” tells BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey that he began to change his mind when he realized how dramatically the transgender movement was changing.

“Back in the day, it was called gender identity disorder. There were transvestites and transsexuals. Transvestites just were men who dressed up as women for sexual gratification. They didn’t want to be a woman,” Allen tells Stuckey.

“Transsexuals actually either felt they were a woman or wanted to be a woman,” he continues, noting that all transsexuals wanted to do “was transition and blend into society and get on with our lives.”

“The last thing we wanted was attention, very unlike what we see today,” he says. “I mean, we took care in our presentation. I mean, I had my beard removed with electrolysis. I went to a voice coach. I was able to retrain my voice.”

“And my gosh, today it’s just so in your face. The movement, they’re militant. They’re demanding. They’re coercive. It’s just gotten so out of hand,” he says.

And years ago, when Allen was still living as “Maggie,” he heard about drag queen story hours and looked into it.

“I saw a news report or something, and it talked about drag queens reading books to children. I thought, ‘Oh, that can’t be right. That’s not happening.’ But I kept hearing about it. Sure enough, it was happening. Of course, people would deny it,” he tells Stuckey.

“And that same thing keeps happening. It went from drag queen story hour to bringing these books into the classrooms and into school libraries, elementary school kids, and then indoctrination and now a whole bunch of teachers. Teachers who are trans and gay now are influencing children,” he adds.

And when Allen went to a support group meeting for transsexuals, what he saw was “horrifying.”

“I went on in, and everybody in there — probably 20, 30 people — they’re all dressed just like the people you see in all the Antifa riots and the BLM riots. They’re all tatted and pierced and multicolored hair and stuff,” he explains.

“I walked in there as Miss Maggie, and ... it came around to me. And I just said, ‘My name’s Maggie,’ and I started talking, and they all screamed at me, ‘Pronouns!’ And this was my first exposure to this pronoun hysteria,” he says.

“It had taken such a turn,” he adds.

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