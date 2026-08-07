Wisconsin's DSA star laments biracial son's 'whiteness'

“The new socialist star” on the far left has emerged, but her reign may be short-lived.

Francesca Hong, a self-described democratic socialist, is running for governor in Wisconsin. However, the people of Wisconsin don’t seem that impressed with her belief system.

“Now, I don’t think people in Wisconsin love socialism,” BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere tells co-host Dave Landau. “The polling doesn’t say that.”

Pointing to a Marquette Law School poll, Stu reveals that 31% of Wisconsin voters view DSA candidates favorably, while 54% view them unfavorably.

But even worse than Wisconsin voters' views of socialism, Hong doesn’t even view her own son favorably.

She made this clear in an interview on Listen MKE. In the interview, Hong explained that as a child of immigrants who married a white man, her child has a negative proximity to whiteness.

“I wasn’t always aware of the struggles of other communities of color because for me assimilation always kind of took over. And so I did marry — and proximity to whiteness continues, right? My son is biracial. He’s half white and half Korean,” Hong said in an interview.

“And I think navigating, you know, what his identity is and how people perceive him is always at the back of my mind as well,” she added.

“Can you imagine saying that about your own kid?” Stu asks.

“What I don’t get about these people is they’re always like, ‘We must dismantle this racist system of, you know, white supremacy that disempowers the LGBTQ plus.’ Also, this is my husband, Chad,” Dave says.

“We see that a lot,” Stu agrees.

“The truth of the matter,” Stu continues, “is the way to solve racism is to stop making decisions based on race. That’s the way to solve it ... it’s not to say, 'Well, that group is evil, and we should kill all of them.' That’s not the way to solve this.”

“That is what the Ibram Kendi’s of the world, and our good friend Hong seem to believe. If we just turn the discrimination and turn the racism and turn the hate toward the right color, everything will be solved,” he adds.

“Exactly,” Dave agrees. “That’s the problem. And do you want to be talking about your own kids' ethnicity like they have lupus? It’s not a good thing.”

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