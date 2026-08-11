Cam Newton blows the lid off the NFL, claims players, coaches, and execs faked their COVID-19 vaccination

Former NFL quarterback and league MVP Cam Newton is likely to cause a huge disruption in the NFL with his latest comments.

Newton, a three-time Pro Bowl player with the Carolina Panthers, is known as one of the best quarterbacks never to win a Super Bowl, but he's also known for being one of the most outspoken in the league's history.

On Thursday's episode of "4th&1 with Cam Newton," the Georgia native defended NFL QB Aaron Rodgers over his recent statements on ESPN.

'Everybody in the NFL voted Democrat? Hell no, they didn't.'

While appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show" last week, Rodgers unloaded on ESPN for its coverage of his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccination in 2021 while with the Green Bay Packers.

Newton said he respects Rodgers for speaking out before detailing, at length, how organizations handle controversial issues. Minutes later, he declared it was time to be wholly honest on the topic.

"I hate to be the whistleblower, but I call it how I see it," Newton began. "Look, if we're being honest, going back to 2020, there were multiple players, coaches, and executives that fraudulently got their COVID shot. Yes, I said it."

"Aaron Rogers wasn't the only one," Newton said about players being against the vaccine. "He wasn't the only one in the Packers organization. He wasn't the only one in the Packers quarterback room."

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Newton, who last played in the league in 2021, then called the NFL's vaccine protocol into question as possible propaganda.

"There was whispers about the shot," Newton went on.

"So we make it a big thing like, 'yo, it's mandatory for you to get the shot or you got to go through these procedures.' How do we not know that that was propaganda for the pharmaceutical companies to penetrate and say, "Hey, if we could control the NFL, then everybody else will follow.'"

The league did not require players to get a COVID-19 vaccination, but expanded requirements, including daily testing and physical distancing, for those who weren't vaccinated or weren't fully vaccinated.

Newton's claims about the NFL kept broadening, moving from vaccination to political viewpoints to any sort of unauthorized opinion.

"If you were to tell me everybody in the NFL got that shot, hell no, they didn't," Newton said.

"Everybody in the NFL voted Democrat? Hell no, they didn't," Newton continued. "There's some people in your locker room that voted for Trump. But when we get to start talking about who voted for who, red or blue? 'No, no, no. Stay away from that. Don't talk about that.'"

RELATED: Did Jason Whitlock cost Cam Newton his ESPN job?

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Newton eventually covered most political bases from left to right, claiming any player who is speaking on something "real" is told to "shut the hell up."

"No program, no organization, no franchise wants you really to stand on the table and talk about worldly issues that you may believe in. ... That's not good for business," Newton added.

The NFL did not respond to requests for comment. The New England Patriots, Newton's team in 2020, did not respond to a request for comment either.

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