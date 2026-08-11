Trans athlete changes sports and is dominating women again — this time under a new name

Move over, Bo Jackson and Deion Sanders. There's a new multisport athlete making headlines.

However, this time it's a male athlete who identifies as a woman.

'Cycling was so simple by comparison.'

Back in 2018, the man then known as Rachel McKinnon became the first transgender-identifying athlete to win the women's Masters Track Cycling World Championships in England. He then won a second-straight title in 2019.

McKinnon even told Sky News at the time that his obvious advantage over female competitors did not mean he should be excluded from competing against them.

Eventually, British Cycling got its legs under itself and in 2022 suspended the inclusion of "transgender and nonbinary" participants in its women's category, opting instead for women and "open" categories.



With women's cycling off the table, McKinnon is now competing in a new sport under a fresh moniker, having reportedly changed his name at the end of 2019.

Now age 44, McKinnon is going by Veronica Ivy and is competing in Canadian women's golf.

Last week, Ivy along with teammates Nonie Marler and Aram Choi won British Columbia its third consecutive Inter-Provincial title at the Canadian Women's Mid-Amateur Championship.

RELATED: Transgender female dominates at Masters Track Cycling World Championships

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"Doing it back-to-back is fun especially out of province," Marler told Golf Canada. "We fought hard, and the course is in unbelievable shape, and we're proud to bring it home to B.C."

The New York Post reported that Ivy separately won two individual women's championships in June, the British Columbia Mid-Amateur and Mid-Master championships.

Following the first win, Ivy remarked on social media how much harder golf is than cycling.

"I swear, golf has to be the hardest sport out there," Ivy wrote, per the Post. "Cycling was so simple by comparison. Cycling is maybe five minutes of peak stress, but golf is just five hours of nonstop stress, for days on end."

Moreover, OutKick reporter Joe Kinsey cited a previous comment from Ivy where the athlete allegedly said he hoped to develop a 280-yard drive, a distance averaged by only three women on the professional tour, the LPGA.

RELATED: The trans movement has resulted in biological males beating women in their own sports

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Ivy's recent team win was the trio's second-straight championship together and was celebrated by Golf Canada on their social media pages. Comments have been disabled on Facebook and X.

Ivy has long spoken about how it is incorrect to refer to him as a male, telling multiple outlets that he considers himself to be female.

In 2019, Ivy (then McKinnon), told Sky News that he was "legally and medically female."

In 2022, he told talk-show host Trevor Noah, "I am a woman, that's a fact. I am female. So all my identity records, my racing license, my medical records all say 'female.' And I'm pretty sure I'm made of biological stuff, so I'm a biological female as well."

Eligibility

Ivy will likely face no barriers from Golf Canada, as the governing body does not require gender "disclosure or documentation."

Golf Canada's website plainly states in its "Transgender Persons Participating Policy" that "athletes can participate in events in the gender category in which they identify."

The policy continues, "Athletes who identify as a girl or woman are eligible to compete on girls', women's, and mixed teams and as individual competitors in events for girls and women."

However, Ivy will not be getting into the LPGA, thanks to its December 2024 policy requiring athletes to be female at birth.

Golf Canada did not respond to a request for comment.

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