Sophie Cunningham bleeds and DiJonai Carrington posts ‘WHITE PRIVILEGE’: Why the WNBA has a villain problem

The Chicago Sky’s DiJonai Carrington was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul and ejected in a game against the Indiana Fever for hitting Sophie Cunningham in the face from behind while she was attempting a layup.

Carrington quickly jumped on Instagram Threads after her ejection and posted “WHITE PRIVILEGE” — which didn’t look good for the WNBA player.

But BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock doesn’t believe she’s the only one with this attitude in the league.

“Sophie will not run the approved script after she gets her mouth bloodied. So Sophie is not sisterhood material. She is content. She is a problem to manage. She is the woman the machine is built to isolate. DiJonai Carrington is not a random villain of the week. She is a perfect instrument of this culture,” Whitlock says.

“When the trans athlete fight heated up around Sophie’s public stance, Carrington did not stay out of it, she stepped in. Then she stepped into Sophie at the rim, and when the ejection hit, she did not apologize to the woman with the blood in her mouth,” he continues.

“She posted ‘WHITE PRIVILEGE’ in all caps. That is the whole ideology in two words. Hurt a woman outside the circle, then accuse her of systemic advantage, systemic racism. Sophie is the victim of the file, and the defendant in the narrative. That inversion only works if the media runs it for you,” he adds.

And run it the media does.

“Enter Jemele Hill and Cari Champion. These are not the independent columnists who happen to land in the same place. They are best friends,” Whitlock explains.

“Both of them were on the line for Carrington,” he adds.

In a post on Threads, Hill wrote, “Dijonai Carrington receiving a Flagrant 2 and an ejection was the right call, but let’s go back to the play that made Sophie Cunningham famous. SC gained a million followers overnight. She is affectionately known as an enforcer. Nobody suggested she should be brought up on assault charges despite her play being clear retaliation.”

“Meanwhile Dijonai Carrington was actually going for the ball but she’s being called racial slurs, a thug, and some suggested a suspension for multiple games. Hmm ...” she added.

And Champion wrote in a post on X, “The question is a fair ask — will @dijonai be applauded? Will she gain millions of followers and marketing opportunities?”

“One softens the foul. One questions the incentive structure while still centering Carrington as the protagonist. Same friendship, same hours, same protected player,” Whitlock comments, adding, “That is not a coincidence.”

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