Rep. Cory Mills loses friends in high places as primary battle looms

Rep. Cory Mills (R-Fla.) is in the primary fight of his life after a string of scandals have damaged his public profile.

With Primary Election Day just days away, Mills has already lost the support of one of the most popular Republicans in his state: Gov. Ron DeSantis.

'Earning only 28% support as an incumbent should already be extremely concerning to Mills.'

On Friday, DeSantis was speaking at a press conference at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University when he was asked about the 7th Congressional District, which Mills currently represents. DeSantis made his thoughts about Mills abundantly clear:

"I have not endorsed Cory Mills, and I do not support Cory Mills," DeSantis replied.

Mills' office did not respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

RELATED: Rep. Cory Mills under investigation AGAIN — this time from the DOJ

Recent polling shows that many of Mills' constituents seem to agree with DeSantis. A Victory Insights poll released last Friday reveals that Mills holds about a 6% lead over challenger Ryan Elijah, 28.3% to 22%, and the poll even classified the race as "Lean – Ryan Elijah."

"Mills is in trouble, not just with the law, but also with the voters of District 7," the Victory Insights polling analysis read. "Earning only 28% support as an incumbent should already be extremely concerning to Mills."

The analysis pointed to Mills' recent legal troubles, the unified support behind Elijah, endorsements for Elijah from other members of the Florida Republican congressional delegation, and the undecideds souring on Mills as other reasons for Mills to panic.

Still, Mills has at least one strong Republican ally in his corner: President Donald Trump. Back in February, Trump endorsed Mills' re-election bid, calling Mills "an America First Patriot and Tremendous Champion for the Great People of Florida’s 7th Congressional District!"

As Blaze News has reported at length, Mills has been accused of stolen valor, converting to Islam, and even of threatening to release revenge porn of ex-girlfriend Lindsey Langston, a former Miss United States.

A few weeks ago, news broke that the Department of Justice had opened an investigation into Mills, though the nature and scope of the investigation is unclear. Some reports indicate that it relates to Mills' finances.

The primary election in Florida is Tuesday, and early voting has been underway for days.

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