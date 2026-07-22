Rep. Cory Mills under investigation AGAIN — this time from the DOJ

Cory Mills, the scandal-plagued Republican congressman from Florida, is back on the radar of law enforcement, this time, at the Department of Justice.

A source familiar with the matter confirmed to Blaze News on Tuesday evening that Mills is under DOJ investigation. However, the nature and scope of the investigation remain unclear.

'Strap up cowboy.'

MS NOW, citing three sources, reported that it is a criminal investigation, and ABC News, citing sources, reported that at least part of the investigation relates to Mills' finances.

Mills' office did not respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

RELATED: Are scandal-plagued Cory Mills' days in Congress finally numbered?

Photo by Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel

For nearly a year and a half, Mills has been plagued by allegations ranging from stolen valor, to a conversion to Islam, to meeting with a Syrian leader once labeled a terrorist, and even to sextortion against a beauty queen.

As Blaze News reported in August, Mills allegedly bombarded Lindsey Langston, then the reigning Miss United States, with threatening messages after she ended their three-year relationship in February 2025.

Screenshots of messages allegedly from Mills and reviewed by Blaze News included:

"You want to date or be with someone else. Be my guest. But they need to know well in advance that if we cross paths, I don’t care this week, this month, or this decade. They better damn well know it’s coming every time."

"May want to tell every guy you date that if we run into each other at any point. Strap up cowboy."

"I can send him a few videos of you as well."

At the time, Langston told Blaze News, "Am I gonna wake up one day to videos of us having sex on social media? Because I know he has them, and he's put it in writing."

Langston was granted a restraining order against Mills in October.

This is a developing story.



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