Judge issues ruling on restraining order against Rep. Cory Mills in alleged dating violence case

A Florida judge granted a restraining order petition Tuesday against Republican Rep. Cory Mills of Florida after a woman accused him of threatening to release compromising videos of her.

The restraining order was issued by a court in Columbia County, according to documents reviewed by Blaze News.

The judge found that some of Mills' testimony was 'difficult to comprehend and for the most part incomprehensible.'

An American beauty queen told Blaze News that she was in a romantic relationship with Mills for more than three years. Lindsey Langston, who was named Miss United States last October, said she began the secret relationship after meeting him in Nov. 2021. He told her he was going through bitter divorce proceedings, she claimed.

Langston said Mills threatened to release private and compromising images of her after she tried to end their relationship earlier this year.

"Get me his number and I can send him videos. Take care," Mills allegedly wrote in a text that was reviewed by Blaze News.

"Am I gonna wake up one day to videos of us having sex on social media?" she said to Blaze News. "Because I know he has them, and he's put it in writing."

Photo by Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel

She first filed a report about the alleged threats in July to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office and later spoke with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

At one point, Mills tried to explain that the texts were sent in the context of people raised in the country.

"I grew up in the country," Mills said. "You know, I grew up hunting and fishing in Perry and Mayo and things like that. We grew up with subsequently the same backgrounds. ... We used to talk about how country folk are a little bit different than those up North."

Blaze News reached out to Langston's attorney for comment. A request for comment from Mills' office was not immediately answered.

Photo by Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel

The congressman has been hounded by numerous scandals and controversies, including allegations of stolen valor as well as ties to an extremist Islamist cleric.

