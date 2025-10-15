Jason Whitlock calls out NFL for ‘gay commercials’ and LGBTQ agenda

While watching the National Football League this week — which has announced that it will be platforming Bad Bunny as the star of the Super Bowl halftime show — BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock tuned in to the commercials and noticed something a little strange.

“What’s up with all the gay commercials during NFL games?” he asks.

The first commercial Whitlock cites is a PayPal commercial featuring actor Will Ferrell, who’s donning curlers and sitting in a bubble bath blowing bubbles.

Ferrell’s mannerisms are not only feminine, but in the commercial he talks in a high-pitched voice, yelling when someone knocks on the bathroom door and saying that this is “my time.”

And a DirectTV commercial features actors Kumail Nanjiani and Rob McElhenney wearing massive fur coats and excessive jewelry, sitting close together on a couch.

In a different version of the same commercial, Whitlock says it shows one man reaching between the legs of the other man to grab the remote.

“What are we doing?” Whitlock asks. “And you’re wondering why the NFL has booked Bad Bunny for the Super Bowl halftime, this promotion of gender fluidity, this promotion of the LGBTQIA+ silent P crowd. It’s all over their advertising.”

“What are we doing?” he asks again, answering, “And it’s clear as day what we’re doing. They want fathers and sons, fathers and children sitting on the couch, sitting in the living room, sitting in their man caves, watching football with their sons. And they want the sons and daughters to ask, ‘What’s that?’”

“They want that question. They’re trying to force that conversation on all parents and all kids. And they’re going to promote that at the Super Bowl with this Bad Bunny gimmick. Can we just watch football without getting the gay thing shoved down our throat? Could we just watch football without the sexual stuff shoved down our throat?” he asks.

“It’s unnecessary, and it’s intentional,” he adds.

