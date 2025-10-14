Liberal state gives ridiculous reason to justify refusal to ban men from women's sports

Despite warnings from the Department of Education and Department of Health and Human Services, one liberal state is still defying federal orders.

Since February, the Donald Trump administration has required a return to normalcy through the presidential action titled "Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports." After many public battles with left-leaning states — including Maine, which recently passed a law banning men from women's sports — one standout midwestern state is still refusing to comply.

The federal actions feel like 'retribution against a state that is proud of its defense of communities that have been marginalized.'

After the Office for Civil Rights and HHS announced the Minnesota Department of Education and its high schools were in violation of Title IX, the federal government offered a resolution that would require the state to revise gender guidance, mandate Title IX compliance, and adopt "biology-based definitions," among other terms.

However, the state is now openly stating that it actually has no statement at all.

As reported by the Minnesota Star Tribune, Minnesota Solicitor General Liz Kramer sent a letter to the Trump administration stating that it would not offer a "substantive response" to federal demands due to a lack of clarity surrounding the government shutdown.

The solicitor general reportedly added that "if the federal government intends to follow the law, it would need to follow an extensive, multi-step administrative process before any federal funding to Minnesota education programs or activities could ever be terminated."

White House assistant press secretary Liz Houston issued a statement in response to Minnesota's claims on Friday.

"While Minnesota officials continue to intentionally endanger female athletes with their radical embrace of gender ideology, President Trump is committed to restoring commonsense policies and keeping men out of women's sports," Houston said.

At the same time, school board members from across the state have issued statements in support of keeping boys in girls' sports. For example, St. Louis Park School Board member Sarah Davis said there exists a "need to be standing up for transgender children, especially right now when they are under attack."

Rachel Hartland from the Hopkins District School Board said the federal actions feel like "retribution against a state that is proud of its defense of communities that have been marginalized."

The school board member added that the letter she signed was a symbol of her willingness to "stand up for each other and our kids against anyone, including the federal government."

Minnesota has been in the national spotlight regarding this issue for quite some time. Specifically, a male baseball player dominating female athletes in softball has garnered widespread attention.

Charlie Rothenberger, who goes by "Marissa," is a 6-foot male athlete who has dominated the sport over the last two years and unsurprisingly led his team to a state championship in 2025.

Minnesota state Rep. Leigh Finke (D), a male that purports to be transgender, defended the idea of boys playing in girls' sports while Rothenberger's team was in the playoffs in early June.

"Trans girls are girls," Finke said at the time. "They deserve the right to play sports and engage in physical wellness activities, just like every other child growing up in our beloved state."

Hours later, Rothenberger pitched a complete game and had two doubles to send his team to the state finals.

