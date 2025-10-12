PBS tries to destroy notion of black 2-parent households

Harvard sociologist Christina Cross is on a mission to downplay the importance of a two-parent home in black families — while claiming that instead of a stable family structure, they simply need more government aid.

“It is true that when black children grow up with both parents, they tend to experience advantages, and they do tend to have improved outcomes. It is also true, unfortunately, that they still lag behind their white peers in the same family structure,” Cross said in an interview with journalist Michelle Martin on PBS.

“And my findings indicate that much of that has to do with these wide gaps in economic resources. And so if we really want to turn the tide, we need to be thinking about how to bolster family resources instead of making cuts to key social safety net programs like Medicaid and SNAP,” she continued.

“We could be thinking about ways to help families to stay afloat during these challenging times by increasing that amount of aid,” she added.

In another clip, Martin points out that “black two-parent families are almost invisible in academic literature even though they make up nearly half of black families today.”

“Because we haven’t focused on black two-parent families, we haven’t known how drastic the opportunity gaps are for this group compared to their white peers. It has allowed us to believe for so long that the two-parent family is the great equalizer, which has actually shown up in the way that we craft policy,” Cross explained.

BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock and BlazeTV contributor Delano Squires are not even close to being on the same page as Cross.

“Christina Cross wrote about the quote-unquote ‘myth’ of the two-parent family about six years ago in the New York Times. So I’m familiar with her work, and she’s one of, you know, she’s the type of scholar who connects marriage to white supremacy and hetero-patriarchy,” Squires explains.

“So again, it’s this idea that marriage is an oppressive institution, that it’s rooted in whiteness and that it doesn’t benefit black families as much as it does white families, which obviously is completely false, but this is the type of thing that you get nowadays,” he continues.

“The next thing you know, she’s talking about more government funding for TANF and SNAP, which has nothing to do with two married two-parent families because the median household income for black married couples under the age of 65 is $122,000,” he adds.

This, Squires explains, is “higher than the median income overall for every other racial group including Asians.”

“So she starts by saying, ‘Look at black two-parent families’ and then by the time she’s finished with you, she’s talking about more government welfare programs,” he says, adding, “which almost exclusively are for unmarried women with children.”

Want more from Jason Whitlock?

To enjoy more fearless conversations at the crossroads of culture, faith, sports, and comedy with Jason Whitlock, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.