Don Lemon claims illegal border crossings ‘aren’t criminal’ — gets schooled by Chicago residents
October 14, 2025
In a street interview gone wrong, Don Lemon insists illegal immigration isn’t a crime — only to be corrected by everyday Americans.
In another man-on-the-street-style interview, Don Lemon has proven yet again that he is devoid of common sense on the topic of illegal immigration — telling a woman mid-interview that crossing the border illegally is “not a criminal act.”
“It’s a misdemeanor,” he added.
The woman, surprised, asked, “So why are they being sent back and saying that they’re breaking the law?”
“That’s the point,” Lemon responded, before doubling down on a misdemeanor not being a criminal act.
“So why charge at all, then, if it’s not a criminal act?” she asked.
“Because we have different levels of crime. Everything is not the same,” Lemon answered.
“So it is crime,” she shot back.
“He’s confused himself now,” BlazeTV host Pat Gray says on “Pat Gray Unleashed.”
“He thinks that because he’s talking to a black woman in Chicago, she’s going to be on his side. That’s the kind of idiot he is, because he’s not exposed to anything but his own little world where he hates Donald Trump and everything Trump does,” Gray says.
“He’s not aware of the fact, I’ll bet you, that so many of these Chicago residents are fed up to here with all this nonsense. They don’t want illegal aliens taking their jobs. They don’t want them in our country,” he continues.
In the interview, Lemon continues doubling down on the idea that crossing the border illegally is not a crime, while the woman and another man that he’s interviewing grow more insistent that it is.
“You’re breaking the rules, but you’re not necessarily breaking a law,” Lemon argued, and when asked what happens if you break the rules, he answered, “You suffer the consequences.”
“No one is saying no one should suffer the consequences. You guys are getting things mixed up,” he added.
Gray is shocked, commenting, “Don, you’ve lost.”
